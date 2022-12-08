Impact Player concept in the IPL could apply only to Indian cricketers: Reports

The Impact Player concept, which is being introduced in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, could only apply to Indian cricketers taking part in the competition.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to come up with official rules and regulations over how the Impact Player concept can be utilized during the IPL. However, according to a report in Cricbuzz, franchises have already been told that an overseas player cannot replace another overseas player as a substitute. Also, an overseas cricketer cannot come in place of an Indian player as a replacement.

The report added that the rule has been put in place to ensure that the primary concept of only four foreign players taking part in an IPL match does not get diluted.

A few days back, the BCCI confirmed that the Impact Player concept will be introduced, starting with the upcoming IPL season. The cricket board’s note read:

“From IPL 2023 Season a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly."

The BCCI had introduced the concept of player substitution during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2022, taking inspiration from football and a few other sports.

Impact Player rules in SMAT 2022

While introducing the concept of Impact Player in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI explained that the modification was being brought in to add a new tactical /strategic dimension to the game. The cricket board had explained:

“A number of team sports allow teams to make tactical substitutes i.e. football, rugby, basketball, baseball. The substitute is allowed to perform or participate like any other regular player.”

As per the rules for SMAT 2022, the substitute could be introduced at any time before the completion of the 14th over in either innings of a match. However, the captain/head coach/team manager had to inform either the on-field or the fourth umpire regarding the introduction of the Impact Player before the end of the ongoing over.

A player who was replaced by an Impact Player was no longer allowed to take any further part in the match. Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen became the first Impact Player in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Poll : 0 votes