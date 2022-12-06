5 good impact players teams can sign at the IPL 2023 auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce the impact player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting with the 2023 edition.

The Indian cricket board implemented the concept in the domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, which was played in October-November. Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen became the first impact player in the history of the tournament.

As per the regulation, teams can name four substitutes (impact players) in their squad apart from the regular playing XI for a particular match. The sides can use one of these four players during a match, replacing him with a member of the original playing XI.

The main condition here is that the replacement needs to be made before the end of the 14th over of either innings. The impact player is allowed to bat and bowl his full quota of overs.

Confirming the development, a recent BCCI release said:

"From IPL 2023 Season, a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match."

In the wake of BCCI’s decision to introduce the substitution rule in the IPL, we look at five players who could be good options for franchises to consider as potential impact players at the IPL 2023 auction.

#1 Cameron Green

Australian batter Cameron Green. Pic: Getty Images

Following his exploits with the bat in India earlier this year, it is more or less certain that swashbuckling Aussie batter Cameron Green will be picked by some franchise at the IPL mini-auction, and that too for an impressive price.

However, considering that only four overseas players are allowed in a starting XI, it might not always be easy to fit in Green. This is where the impact player rule can aid the team that picks him.

Green has the ability to tonk the ball from the word go. If the franchise are looking for someone to just get out there and hammer the bowling, they have a near-perfect option in Green.

The batting all-rounder has had his issues with injuries. Hence, the franchise too will want to handle him with care. Using him sparingly, but smartly, could be the way to go.

#2 Chris Jordan

England pacer Chris Jordan. Pic: Getty Images

It is no secret that England pacer Chris Jordan is a death overs specialist. Often, even when he plays for his country, he does not bowl his full quota and mostly comes in for two or three overs at the end. Such a profile makes him a perfect impact player.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Time for a New rule



How big an "impact" will the substitute player have this edition of the Time for a New seasonTime for a New ruleHow big an "impact" will the substitute player have this edition of the #TATAIPL Time for a New season 😃Time for a New rule 😎How big an "impact" will the substitute player have this edition of the #TATAIPL 🤔 https://t.co/19mNntUcUW

Jordan has had his ups and downs as a death bowler in international cricket. He was taken apart by Jimmy Neesham in the T20 World Cup semi-final in the UAE last year. But the 34-year-old impressed with figures of 3/34 and 2/27 in the semi-final and the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

He got his yorkers right and made a huge impact. Jordan will thus be high on confidence heading into IPL 2023.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen

South African batter Heinrich Klaasen. Pic: Getty Images

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen has been unlucky not to be a regular member of the team’s playing XI in white-ball formats. He is a terrific striker of the ball and has played some fantastic knocks for his country over the last few years.

However, with Quinton de Kock keeping wickets and the likes of Rilee Rossouw and David Miller occupying key batting spots, Klaasen has often had to wait for his opportunities.

He might not be a regular in the playing XI in the IPL as well if he is picked by any of the franchises. However, he has the potential to turn the momentum of the match in the space of a few deliveries.

If he hits the ball off the middle of the bat, it often stays hit. The fact that he has a good record in India gives him an added advantage.

#4 Daniel Sams

Australian left-arm pace bowler Daniel Sams. Pic: Getty Images

Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams has the ability to blow hot and cold in equal measure. But on his day, he can be absolutely lethal at the death. In that sense, he is Australia’s Chris Jordan.

Playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL earlier this year, both sides of Sams came to the fore. He was clobbered by Pat Cummins in a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), conceding 35 runs in one over.

A few games later, the same bowler gave away only three runs in the last over against Gujarat Titans (GT) to seal an exceptional five-run win for his team.

Consistency is not Sams’ forte. But he has an unpredictable X factor that a franchise can use to their advantage, keeping the game situation in mind.

#5 Odean Smith

West Indies big-hitter Odean Smith. Pic: Getty Images

A lot was expected of West Indies’ big-hitter Odean Smith in IPL 2022 after his impressive showing against India in the build-up to the T20 competition.

The aggressive right-hander gave glimpses of his monster-hitting talent, smacking an 8-ball 25* against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the start of the tournament. However, his fortunes went downhill rather swiftly.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi.



More details here - NEWS- 991 players register for TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction.A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi.More details here - iplt20.com/news/3850/991-… NEWS- 991 players register for TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi.More details here - iplt20.com/news/3850/991-…

The thing with Smith is that he doesn’t have a second gear to his batting. It is either block or hit, which is why he has been very inconsistent in his career so far.

Franchises might not be willing to risk him in the playing XI. However, he makes for a perfect impact player, someone who can be given the freedom to go in and throw his bat at everything.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's 3 biggest struggles as India captain so far

Poll : 0 votes