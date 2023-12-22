"In for a new start" - CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande gets married to his longtime girlfriend Nabha Gaddamwar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande has tied the knot with girlfriend Nabha Gaddamwar. He made the announcement by sharing a couple of pictures on his official social media handles on Friday (December 22).

The couple dated for a long time before getting engaged in June. They studied in the same school and Deshpande also earlier admitted that he has had a crush on Nabha since their schooling days.

Sharing heartwarming pictures from his special day, Deshpande wrote:

"𝟐𝟏.𝟏𝟐.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 Exchanged hearts, in for a new start❤️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 || जय बजरंग बली ||."

Tushar Deshpande and Nabha Gaddamwar's wedding ceremony took place in Kalyan, Thane district, in the presence of their loved ones. Nabha is a painter and runs an Instagram account called 'Painted Palette', where she posts her artwork.

Tushar Deshpande was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Tushar Deshpande made his IPL debut in 2020 for the Delhi Capitals (DC). He featured in just five matches and finished with three wickets in his maiden season.

Ahead of the 2022 season, he was signed by CSK at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the auction. However, he got to feature in just two matches that year.

He finally got a consistent run in IPL 2023, getting picked in the playing XI for all of Chennai's 16 outings. The 28-year-old repaid the faith shown by the team management, finishing as the leading wicket-taker for his team by claiming 21 scalps.

MS Dhoni and Co. beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS method) in the final to secure their record-equaling fifth IPL trophy. Deshpande was retained by the franchise ahead of the recently concluded IPL 2024 mini-auction and is expected to play a pivotal role for the side.

Chennai purchased a total of six players at the event. New Zealand's middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell was their costliest buy, as they shelled out ₹14 crore to acquire his services. The other players picked by CSK were Rachin Ravindra (₹1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (₹4 crore), Sameer Rizvi (₹8.4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crore), and Avanish Rao Aravelly (₹20 lakh).

