[In Picture] Tilak Varma bumps into famous Bollywood & Telugu actor on flight ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Team India batter Tilak Varma recently bumped into Telugu and Bollywood actor Vijay Devarkonda when the latter was traveling on a flight to his destination. The 22-year-old clicked a photo with the actor and uploaded the image on his official social media yesterday, January 14.

Tilak Varma has been in terrific touch with Team India. In their last outing against South Africa, Tilak became the second batter after Sanju Samson to score tons in consecutive T20I matches. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder won the Player of the Series award for his contributions, which helped Team India win 3-1 against South Africa in the four-match T20I series.

Tilak Varma bumped into Vijay Devarkonda on a flight and clicked a photo with the movie star. He uploaded the image on his Instagram stories with the following caption:

"Surprised to bump into you on the flight. Great meeting you anna @vijaydevarkonda cyu"

Take a look at the story below:

Tilak Varma (L) alongside Vijay Devarkonda (R) [Image credits: @tilakvarma9 on Instagram]

Tilak Varma will feature for Team India in their upcoming T20I series against England

Team India has named a 15-member squad for their upcoming T20I series against England. Tilak Varma is in the squad after impressive performances against South Africa in the T20I series held in November 2024.

Team India will take on England in a five-match T20I series, with the series kicking off at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on January 22. The series concludes with the last match of the series scheduled to take place on February 2 at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

After the T20I series, the two sides will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, which will act as a preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The ODI series begins on February 6 with the series finale to be played on February 12.

