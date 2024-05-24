In Pictures: Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal poses with MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill and other IPL stars

While young Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma has been making waves on the cricket field during the ongoing IPL, his sister, Dr. Komal Sharma, has also been grabbing a lot of limelight off it.

Komal has been constantly posting pictures and videos related to the IPL, and SRH in particular, during the ongoing edition. Her effervescent presence at the stadium has also made her a rather popular figure in IPL 2024.

Apart from pictures and videos with her brother, Komal has also posted some images on her social media handle in which she is seen posing with star cricketers like Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni and Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill.

Komal Sharma with MS Dhoni (Image Credit: Dr. Komal Sharma/ Instagram)

Komal Sharma with Shubman Gill (Image Credit: Dr. Komal Sharma/ Instagram)

Abhishek’s sister also posted a picture with her cricketer brother and Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag.

Komal Sharma with Abhishek Sharma (left) and Riyan Parag (right); (Image Credit: Dr. Komal Sharma/ Instagram)

After disappointing for a few seasons, Parag is having a fantastic IPL 2024 season for RR. In 13 innings, he has hammered 567 runs at an average of 56.70 and an excellent strike rate of 151.60.

Not just players, Komal has been interacting with franchise owners as well during the ongoing IPL season. She has also posed with the hugely popular Kayva Maran..

Komal Sharma with SRH owner Kavya Maran; (Image Credit: Dr. Komal Sharma/ Instagram)

In another cute video shared on her Instagram story recently, she's seen enjoying a game of basketball with Abhishek.

Not a lot of information is available about Komal's personal details. A doctor by profession, she reportedly has a degree in physiotherapy.

Komal Sharma's post for brother Abhishek after SRH lost Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024

Komal shared a heartwarming post for her brother on social media after his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While praising Abhishek for his brilliant performance in IPL 2024, she backed him to come good in Qualifier 2.

SRH take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. Speaking of Abhishek's performances, he has smashed 470 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 207.05.

