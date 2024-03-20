[In Pictures] Alan Walker shares photos with Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana and others from RCB Unbox 2024 event

International music star Alan Walker appeared at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday to perform at the RCB Unbox 2024 event. Royal Challengers Bengaluru announced their name change (previously known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) at the pre-season event for their fans.

Walker shared the stage with the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Smriti Mandhana at the RCB Unbox 2024 event. Kohli, Du Plessis and Mandhana presented him with a special RCB jersey. The international music star also posed for a picture with Dinesh Karthik.

Dropping a carousel of photos from the RCB Unbox 2024 event, Alan Walker wrote on Instagram:

"Made the new official team track for @royalchallengersbangalore so now I’m officially a part of the team. But I’m not done yet, cause I need to come back to score a (100 emoji)."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru re-shared the photos on their Instagram profile as well. The first photo features Alan Walker with Virat Kohli. In the next frame, Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Smriti Mandhana can be seen presenting a special RCB jersey to Walker.

The third photo was from Walker's performance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, while the fourth one was of him waving at the crowd. The last two photos featured Walker with Dinesh Karthik and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL team, who won the franchise's first ever title at WPL 2024.

Alan Walker's post crosses 500,000 likes in an hour

This was the first time Walker performed at the RCB Unbox Event and his performance received enormous attention from the fans. The pictures have received a lot of love on social media as well, with the post shared by him gaining more than 500,000 likes in an hour.

Walker wrote in the caption that he is officially a part of the RCB team now. It will be interesting to see if he comes to cheer for the team in their IPL 2024 matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.