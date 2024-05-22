[In Pictures] Alyssa Healy attends Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 between KKR and SRH in Ahmedabad to support her husband Mitchell Starc

Australia Women's team captain, Alyssa Healy, attended IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to support her husband, Mitchell Starc. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the crucial match on Tuesday, May 21.

It was a great night for Starc as he set the tone for KKR'w comfortable win in the match with a sensational new-ball spell in the powerplay. He cleaned up the dangerous hitter, Travis Head, on the second ball of the first over to stun the SRH team early on. He then scalped two wickets on consecutive deliveries at the end of the 5th over to leave SunRisers reeling at 39/4.

The Hyderabad side couldn't recover much from such a disastrous start and could only reach 159 in 19.3 overs before getting all out. Contributions from Rahul Tripathi (55), Heinrich Klaasen (32), and Pat Cummins (30) took them to that score. It proved to be way below par for the rampaging KKR side, who chased it down in 13.4 overs to storm into the finals of the tournament.

After disappointing performances in the initial games, Mitchell Starc proved his worth by stepping up in the playoff match. He received the Player of the Match award for his stellar three-wicket spell. His wife, Alyssa Healy, was present in the stands for this match, cheering him while sporting a KKR jersey.

"Got lucky with the Trav wicket I guess"- Mitchell Starc on his match-winning spell in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

At the post-match presentation, Mitchell Starc reflected on his spell and the win, saying:

"I mean we know how important the powerplay is. We have been the two sides who have dominated the powerplay so getting wickets early on against SRH is massive. Getting the ball swinging against Abhishek and Travis was great. Got lucky with the Trav wicket I guess."

Mitchell Starc continued:

"We have played cricket together and it was nice to see the back of Travis early. Yeah they are exciting to watch and hugely talented. We have guys who haven't played but are very skilful. They are all ready to go if need be. Harshit has been phenomenal in the tournament. It's hard to single out as the whole bowling unit has bowled superbly."

Do you think KKR will win the IPL 2024 trophy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

