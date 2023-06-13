[In Pictures] CSK’s Tushar Deshpande gets engaged to 'school crush' Nabha, Shivam Dube shares first pics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande got engaged to Nabha Gaddamwar in a traditional ceremony on Monday, June 12. The speedster’s CSK teammate Shivam Dube shared the first pictures of the engagement ceremony.

In a picture shared by Dube as an Instagram story, Deshpande and Nabha can be seen twinning in peach-colored sherwani and saree with garlands. Dube, who opted for a casual outfit, also posed with the couple. The all-rounder’s wife Anjum accompanied him to the ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, Dube captioned his story:

“Congratulations @Tushar & Nabha.”

Shivam Dube's Instagram story

Later, Deshpande made the pictures Instagram official with a heart-warming caption:

"She got promoted from my school crush to MY FIANCÉ!"

Not much is known about Nabha, who has a private Instagram account.

Tushar Deshpande’s wedding comes just a week after CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with Mumbai cricketer Utkarsha Pawar.

Tushar Deshpande shines as CSK wins fifth IPL trophy

On the professional front, Tushar Deshpande had a breakthrough season with IPL 2023 champions CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He scalped 21 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 9.92.

This came after the Super Kings retained him for just Rs 20 lakh. The 28-year-old stepped up in the absence of Mukesh Choudhary, who was ruled out of the latest IPL season due to an injury. He will now look to go from strength to strength next season.

It's worth mentioning that CSK made a stunning comeback in IPL 2023 as they became champions for the fifth time in the T20 tournament. The turnaround came after the MS Dhoni-led franchise finished ninth in the points table last season.

With the win, they also became the joint-most successful team in the IPL alongside Mumbai Indians (MI), who are five-time champions.

In the final, the Super Kings beat the 2022 champion Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in a last-ball thriller. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and four when they needed 10 runs off the last two deliveries. It was CSK’s 10th final in just 14 IPL seasons.

Deshpande, though, failed to live up to expectations as he conceded 56 runs without any wickets against GT in IPL 2023 final

