[In Pictures] Gujarat Titans fast bowler Spencer Johnson gets engaged to girlfriend Sarah Petherick

Spencer Johnson has announced his engagement to his partner Sarah Petherick. The Gujarat Titans pacer shared four pictures with his fiance on Instagram, making the engagement official.

Johnson and Petherick have been in a relationship for quite some time. The couple even attended Cricket Australia's awards ceremony together. Petherick also traveled to the UK to cheer on her boyfriend in the Men's Hundred 2024.

Earlier today, Spencer Johnson and Sarah Petherick made a collab post on Instagram, with the caption that read:

"Fiancé."

The photos have received more than 3,000 likes on Instagram so far. Several fans congratulated the Gujarat Titans player and his soon-to-be wife on their engagement. In the pictures shared by the couple, Sarah can be seen flaunting her new engagement ring.

Who is Sarah Petherick? All you need to know about Spencer Johnson's fiancée

As mentioned ahead, Spencer Johnson has been dating Sarah Petherick for a long time now. Sarah's Instagram account is public, and she has 1,972 followers on the platform. Her bio does not state anything about her hometown or educational background but she has tagged Design by WBL in her bio.

Sarah works for the architectural design firm Williams Burton Leopardi, which is based in Adelaide, South Australia. The company has 16 employees, and Sarah is one of them. Her LinkedIn profile states that she is a graduate of the University of South Australia.

Johnson's fiancée has been working for Williams Burton Leopardi for three and a half years. Before that, she worked as a Barista at Octeine Coffee in Adelaide while she was completing her master's in architecture at the University of South Australia in 2019/20.

Sarah was with Spencer when the fast bowler's career was derailed due to injuries. After recovery, he has now become one of Australia's fast bowlers and Gujarat Titans signed him for ₹10 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction.

