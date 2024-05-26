[In Pictures] List of celebrities attending today’s KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 final ft. Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are battling it out in the final of the ongoing IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Many celebrities were in attendance for the marquee clash.

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh was present to cheer his team in the summit clash alongside his wife Gauri and children Suhana, AbRam, and Aryan. Actress Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta, the other co-owners of the Kolkata franchise, were also seen in the stands.

The other Indian actors who attended the IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH include Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Ananya Pandey, Chunky Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor.

Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat first in the summit clash. However, they were off to a disastrous start, losing wickets at regular intervals.

"Inka costume hi achha hai, inka game play to achhai hai hi nahi" - Shah Rukh Khan recalls the saddest moment of KKR's IPL history

Ahead of the IPL 2024 final, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on the saddest moment in KKR's history. He recalled how someone commented about the team just having a good jersey and their on-field performances not being up to the mark.

He also pointed out how despite having star-studded squads, Kolkata failed to perform consistently in the initial years. Speaking to Star Sports, Shah Rukh said:

"I still remember, which was the saddest moment, kisi ne mujhe aise bola 'inka costume hi achha hai, inka game play to achhai hai hi nahi' (someday said to me 'only their jersey is nice, not their game'). I remember some expert talking this. It used to hurt. To come back with GG (Gautam Gambhir) and do this was outstanding. It taught us how to lose but never be losers and never give up hope. Sports teaches you that."

It is worth mentioning that this is Kolkata's fourth appearance in the IPL finals. They won the titles in 2012 and 2014, while they finished runner-up in 2021 after losing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

