[In Pictures] MI contingent visits Tilak Varma's house in Hyderabad for dinner ahead of match against SRH in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Tilak Varma hosted a dinner on Monday night for his teammates at his home in Hyderabad. The MI players are currently in the capital city of Telangana state for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023 on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Tilak Varma gave MI fans a glimpse of the dinner at his home by sharing a couple of snaps on his official Twitter handle. Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and several other players are seen posing for pictures alongside Tilak Varma and his family members. The youngster captioned the post:

"Honoured to host my @mipaltan family at my home for dinner. A wonderful night that my family and I won’t forget. Thank you for coming."

Tilak Varma resumed from where he left off last season, as he has been a consistent performer for the Mumbai franchise in IPL 2023 so far. Across four games, the 20-year-old has scored 177 runs at an average of 59 and an impressive strike rate of 150.

After winning two out of their four games, the Mumbai Indians are currently in eighth position in the points table.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

