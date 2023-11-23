[In Pictures] MS Dhoni hosts a dinner for Suresh Raina

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni recently hosted a dinner for his former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina.

Dhoni is currently away from the field, enjoying his time with family and friends in Ranchi. He was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League in May 2023 when he lifted the trophy with CSK for a record-equalling fifth time.

Suresh Raina is participating in the ongoing Legends League T20 tournament and leading the Urbanrisers Hyderabad team. His side beat Southern Super Stars by 13 runs at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday.

After the game, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted a dinner for Suresh Raina on Wednesday at their home. Raina took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures to give fans a glimpse of it to the fans. He captioned:

"Thank you so much for the great dinner @sakshisingh_r & @mahi7781 bhai ❤️"

They outplayed India and were very solid in their planning: Suresh Raina after Australia won the 2023 World Cup

In his recent column for ICC, Suresh Raina hailed the tactical brilliance of the Australian team management after their comprehensive win against India in the 2023 World Cup final. He reserved special praise for captain Pat Cummins and said:

"What swung the game in Australia’s favour was Pat Cummins’ captaincy. The way he brought Glenn Maxwell in to the attack to get the wicket of Rohit Sharma with a brilliant catch from Travis Head was very smart. Adam Zampa was great too, as was Cummins himself in dismissing Virat Kohli. They outplayed India and were very solid in their planning."

Elaborating further on the reasons behind Australia's clinical win, Raina added:

"Another big factor was Australia’s fielding, I think they saved 30 to 40 runs. From ball one, they were saving a lot of singles and boundaries. There was Travis’ catch and some excellent work in the deep from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne."

Australia won a record-extending sixth ODI World Cup when they beat India by six wickets in the 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

