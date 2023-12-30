[In Pictures] MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant pose with Big Boss 16 participant Abdu Rozik in Dubai

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant recently posed with Tajikistan singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik in Dubai. Dhoni and Pant are currently enjoying a vacation in the Middle-Eastern nation.

Rozik had previously participated in the Big Boss 16 season in 2022. He also acted in Salman Khan's movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Rozik was also a guest entrant in reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

He took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a picture of himself in the company of MS Dhoni to give everyone a glimpse of their meet. Abdu Rozik captioned the post with these words:

"Maahi ❤️ The process is more important than the results. And if you take care of the process, you will get the results! #legend #msdhoni #cricket #ipl #india #dubai #tajikistan #sports #halloffame

Rozik also shared another picture on his Instagram story, where he can be seen with Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, and Sakshi Dhoni.

"Now, it takes one hour and five minutes" - MS Dhoni on maintaining his long hairstyle

During a recent appearance at an event conducted by Skipper Pipes, MS Dhoni opened up about the drawbacks of maintaining his current long-hair look. The legendary cricketer stated that he used to get ready in 20 minutes for an ad shoot earlier, but it is taking more than an hour now.

"Earlier, when I went for ad films, I usually used to get ready in 20 minutes. Everything from the make-up to the hair would get done in those 20 minutes and I would be ready for the shoot. Now, it takes one hour and five minutes. So, it is a bit boring sitting on a chair and just waiting, but I am doing it because my fans have loved my new hairstyle."

Dhoni added:

"So, I will try to keep it for some time. However, it is very tough to maintain it. I will try to keep it this way as long as I can. But it is possible that one day I wake up and decide it's enough; I'll cut it down."

The 42-year-old was retained by CSK last month for the upcoming IPL 2024, confirming his participation in the tournament.

