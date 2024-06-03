[In Pictures] MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi’s latest snaps from family's recent Europe trip

MS Dhoni embarked on a trip with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, soon after the conclusion of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. The couple were guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities on a cruise.

The Ambanis hosted a European cruise gala as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Several cricketers, their families, and Bollywood celebrities were part of the trip, which also included a lavish party in Portofino, Italy.

Sakshi Dhoni shared pictures of her with her husband and daughter from their trip. While the first few pictures saw Dhoni and Sakshi posing together, the next couple of images included one of an orange tree and the other of a sunset. The bunch also included a picture of Dhoni and Ziva giving each other a quirky look, while the final picture included the three of them at the dinner table.

Here's Sakshi Dhoni's post on Instagram:

MS Dhoni and CSK's disappointing exit at IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a topsy-turvy campaign at the recently concluded IPL 2024. They finished fifth on the points table, with seven wins and as many losses, and fell inches away from securing a playoff spot.

In what was likely to be MS Dhoni's final IPL appearance, the Men in Yellow could not get over the finish line in their crucial game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Dhoni, who had been in top form with the bat throughout the season, got the team close but his wicket in the final over put curtains over CSK's hope as they failed to find a place in the top four.

The former CSK skipper's participation in the 2025 edition of the IPL in still a puzzle. While after the end of IPL 2023 he had said that he'd work on himself to come back for one more season as a gesture to thank the fans, Dhoni had also mentioned, during a social event, that he'd play his IPL career's last match at Chepauk.

