[In Pictures] RCB star Virat Kohli gets a new tattoo ahead of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli recently got a new tattoo on his arm ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Kohli's love for tattoos is well-known, like his exceptional batsmanship on the field. He already has 11 tattoos on his body, each with its own meaning.

The Indian stalwart joined the RCB camp last week to prepare for the IPL season. He also attended the Unbox event with his former teammates Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers and other team-mates at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in front of thousands of ardent fans last Sunday.

One of Virat Kohli's fans shared a couple of photos on Twitter this afternoon, which gave others a glance at the making of the star batter's new tattoo. You can watch them below:

"Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys"- Virat Kohli after selling most of his cars

In a recent conversation on RCB Bold Diaries, Virat Kohli opened up that he used to buy cars impulsively and hardly used or drove most of them. The 34-year-old revealed that he sold them after realizing that it was pointless.

"Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or traveling in them as well," he said. "Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to."

"I think it is also part of growing up and being more aware and mature about things as well. You don't feel like owning 'toys' as such, it is about being practical."

Kohli flew home to Mumbai and graced an event in the company of his wife Anushka Sharma on Thursday. He will be back in Bangalore on Friday to resume preparations for RCB's first match of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians, which takes place on April 2.

