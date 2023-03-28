List of players who have been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury

We are just days away from the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 16th edition of the lucrative T20 league will kick off with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

There is plenty of excitement over IPL 2023 as this edition will see some interesting modifications. There will be an implementation of the ‘Impact Player’ rule as per which teams can substitute a player during the match.

Also, captains can announce their playing XIs after the toss, allowing them to select the best possible combination considering the conditions and other scenarios. Like in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), teams can also use DRS to review wide and no-ball calls.

While there is a lot to look forward to in IPL 2023, a number of star players from across franchises will miss this year’s edition due to injuries. Here’s a detailed list.

Jasprit Bumrah - Mumbai Indians

Due to a recurring back injury, Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah has not played any match for India since September 2022.

Bumrah missed the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup as well as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He recently underwent back surgery in New Zealand and is likely to be out of action for another six months.

Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Pic: BCCI

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car crash towards the end of December 2022.

He is currently recuperating, having suffered multiple injuries in the accident.

Pant is unlikely to make a comeback too soon. In the Indian keeper-batter’s absence, David Warner will lead the franchise.

Jonny Bairstow - Punjab Kings

England’s Jonny Bairstow has also been ruled out of IPL 2023 as the wicketkeeper-batter has failed to fully recover from the freak injury he picked up last September while playing golf.

He has been replaced by uncapped Australian batting all-rounder Matthew Short, who was the second leading run-getter in BBL 2022-23, scoring 458 runs in 14 matches for the Adelaide Strikers at an average of 35.23 and a strike rate of 144.48.

Apart from impressing with the willow, Short also claimed 11 wickets with his off-spin. He has been signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Prasidh Krishna - Rajasthan Royals

Indian and Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out IPL 2023 with a lumbar stress fracture and has undergone surgery for the same.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played any competitive cricket since India's tour of Zimbabwe in August 2022. He is unlikely to be in contention for the ODI World Cup later in the year.

Seasoned pacer Sandeep Sharma has been signed by RR as a replacement for Krishna.

Sharma, who has 114 wickets in 104 IPL matches at an average of 26.33, surprisingly went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction. He has been signed by Rajasthan for his base price of ₹50 lakh.

Kyle Jamieson - Chennai Super Kings

CSK won’t have the services of Kyle Jamieson. Pic: Getty Images

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹1 crore at the mini-auction, will be unavailable due to a back injury.

CSK have signed South African pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for Jamieson.

Magala, who has 12 wickets in 11 international matches, joins CSK at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

Jhye Richardson - Mumbai Indians

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson will also miss IPL 2023 after undergoing surgery for hamstring issues.

He was purchased by Mumbai Indians (MI) at the auction for his base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Richardson represented Punjab in IPL 2023, claiming three wickets in three matches.

Will Jacks - Royal Challengers Bangalore

England batter Will Jacks, who was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹3.2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, will also miss the T20 league.

He sustained a muscle injury while fielding in an ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this month.

RCB have signed New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as Jacks’ replacement. The Kiwi will join the Bangalore franchise at his base price of ₹1 crore.

Who are the other players on IPL 2023 injury list?

Here’s a look at a few other names who are likely to miss at least half of IPL 2023.

Shreyas Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer’s participation is in doubt. Pic: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has not been ruled out of IPL 2023 entirely.

He is recovering from a recurring back injury. The Kolkata franchise is hopeful that Shreyas will be available later in the edition, but according to unconfirmed reports, that is highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, KKR have named Nitish Rana as captain in Shreyas’ absence.

Rajat Patidar - Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB batter Rajat Patidar is set to miss at least the first half of IPL 2023 due to a heel injury.

Patidar has reportedly been advised to rest for three weeks before an MRI scan to determine whether he can participate in the second half.

The MP batter had slammed a brilliant hundred in the IPL 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Josh Hazlewood - Royal Challengers Bangalore

There are doubts over Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's participation as well.

The pacer is recovering from Achilles tendonitis. He missed the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and subsequently flew home, missing the entire series against India.

