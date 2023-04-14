[In Pictures] Rishabh Pant meets up with DC players during their training session in Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2023 clash against RCB

Rishabh Pant visited the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 14, to meet his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammates, who were training at the venue. DC will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a vital IPL 2023 fixture on Saturday, April 15.

Pant was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the IPL after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident in December last year. In his absence, David Warner has been appointed DC's captain for the season.

Under the new leadership, DC's campaign has gotten off to a rocky start as they are struggling miserably to find the right team combination and momentum.

They have lost all four of their games so far and are currently rock-bottom in the points table. Delhi will be eager to flip the script and register their first victory of IPL 2023 when they face RCB on Saturday in Bengaluru.

The IPL's official Twitter handle recently updated fans about Rishabh Pant's visit to the Delhi Capitals training session in the garden city of India by sharing a couple of pictures. Pant can be seen interacting joyfully with his DC teammates in these snaps. The post was captioned:

"Look who made a visit to the @DelhiCapitals training here in Bengaluru Hello there @RishabhPant17 #TATAIPL."

DC also shared a picture of Pant interacting with his teammates with the caption:

"Gracing 𝗠. 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗮𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗺𝘆 with his presence 😍 #RP17 in DC Camp ❤️💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023."

DC's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

5. April 15 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

6. April 20 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

7. April 24 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

8. April 29 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9. May 2 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

