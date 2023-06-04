[In Pictures]: Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar

Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday, June 3.

The 26-year-old Maharashtra cricketer took to social media to share a number of pictures from his wedding ceremony.

The opening batter uploaded the images with a caption, which read:

“From the pitch to the altar, our journey begins!”

Gaikwad was recently part of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) victorious Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. He made a significant contribution in the win, scoring Gaikwad 590 runs in 16 matches at an average of 42.14, which included four fifties.

Gaikwad was named as one of the standby players in India’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC), but due to his wedding, he was subsequently replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The CSK batter has an impressive IPL record. In 52 matches, he has scored 1797 runs at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 135.52. Gaikwad has scored one century and 14 fifties, with best score of 101*.

He has also played 9 T20Is for India, in which he has scored 135 runs with one half-century. Further, Gaikwad has represented India in one ODI, in which he scored 19 runs.

Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wife Utkarsha Pawar?

Gaikwad wife Utkarsha is also a cricketer, who represents Maharashtra in the domestic circuit. An all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm-medium-fast, Utkarsha has reportedly been playing cricket from the age of 11.

The 24-year-old, however, last played a match more than a year ago, in November, 2021 against Punjab in a senior Women's ODI Trophy game.

Some reports state that she is currently pursuing her education at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.

Utkarsha was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Recently, a video went viral on social media in which Utkarsha was seen touching CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s feet to seek his blessings after Chennai’s win in IPL 2023.

Sai Vamshi Patlolla @sai_vamshi21 . So Cute and Adorable🤌 Utkarsha (Mrs. Rutu) taking blessing of Dhoni. So Cute and Adorable🤌 Utkarsha (Mrs. Rutu) taking blessing of Dhoni 😍❤️💛. So Cute and Adorable🤌💕💞 https://t.co/o5xH5RHMew

CSK beat GT by five wickets [DLS method] in the IPL 2023 final. Batting first, Gujarat put up 214/4 in their 20 overs. Chennai chased down the revised target of 171 in 15 overs off the last ball to seal a thrilling win. Gaikwad contributed 26 off 16 in the chase.

