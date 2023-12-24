[In Pictures] Shubman Gill enjoys a safari in South Africa ahead of 2-match Test series

Team India youngster Shubman Gill recently enjoyed a safari in South Africa ahead of the two-match Test series in the country. He participated in the T20I series against South Africa earlier this month but missed the ODI leg of the tour.

Gill then joined the Test squad members to prepare for the all-important series, which is part of the next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025. Team India are currently at the top of the points table, having won one match and drawn one after playing two Tests.

Shubman Gill moved down to the number three position in the Test playing XI during that series against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands in July. The right-hander did not get off to a good start at the new slot, as he could only score 45 runs across three innings on the tour. The upcoming Tests will be crucial for him to cement a position in the Test playing XI.

Amidst intense training sessions in the nets, Gill and others recently got a short breather. Gill took the time and went for a Safari. He shared a couple of pictures and videos on Instagram. He captioned the post:

"We believe in him that’s why we have made him the captain"- Ashish Nehra on Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra recently explained the reasons behind handing over the reins of the franchise to youngster Shubman Gill after the departure of Hardik Pandya. It was a surprising move as GT had experienced international players like Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and David Miller in their ranks.

In an interaction with The Times of India, Nehra said:

“IPL is a fast game and it throws challenges for everyone. We have seen how Shubman Gill has been playing for three-four years and how he has shaped up. He is 24-25, but he has a good head on his shoulders. We are there to support him. We believe in him that’s why we have made him the captain.”

He continued:

“I am not someone who will always go by results. There are so many other things too. Yes, everyone strives for results. Everyone looks for results. But when it comes to captaincy, you must see different things. We are very confident that Shubman is the right guy.”

