[In Pictures] SRH opener Abhishek Sharma's little niece consoles him with a hug after heartbreaking loss vs KKR in IPL 2024 final

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma's little niece Amayra consoled him with a hug after the team's disappointing loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. SRH made their way into the final on the back of impressive performances in the league stage.

They created history by notching up gigantic totals like 287 and 277 and reinvented the batsmanship in the T20 format with their ultra-aggressive style of play. Abhishek was at the center of it with the likes of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. Abhishek scored 484 runs across 16 games this season at an exceptional strike rate of 204.22, bettered only by Jake Fraser-McGurk's 234.

However, SRH's destructive batting line-up failed miserably and had an off day in the IPL 2024 final against KKR as they got bundled out cheaply for 113 in the first innings. Abhishek (2) and Head (0) departed inside two overs with just six runs on the board.

After the match, Abhishek Sharma was spotted with his niece Amayra on the ground. The adorable girl was trying to cheer her uncle and hugged him. She is the daughter of Abhishek's elder sister Sania Sharma.

"It was over"- Aakash Chopra feels SRH's chances of winning crashed after Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's early departures in the IPL 2024 final vs KKR

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra reviewed SRH's performance in the IPL 2024 final. He opined that they lost their way after losing openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who have been their linchpins in the batting department this year.

Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Hyderabad won the toss and batted first. I feel at times you get obsessed with your strength or weakness. In my opinion, chasing was a better option. It was probably in the first qualifier and now as well. However, you decided to bat first because the batting has otherwise been good this season."

"However, when Mitchell Starc comes, the ball he bowled to Abhishek Sharma, the ball of the tournament, without a shadow of doubt. It pitched almost on middle and leg and went and hit the top of off, and Abhishek was dismissed at the start. Vaibhav Arora came from the other end and got Travis Head out for zero. It was over. Then this team did not have that much life," he added.

