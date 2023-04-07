[In Pictures and Videos] Shah Rukh Khan lights up Eden Gardens in KKR's special homecoming 

Global Superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shahrukh Khan is known to be an active member of the franchise's proceedings. Among the first set of individuals to own a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world-famous actor has often shown his support for the two-time winners over the years.

KKR's 81-run win over RCB in IPL 2023 was not a regulation contest by any means. It was the franchise's first 'home' game in almost four years and they marked the occasion in style, much to the delight of Shahrukh Khan.

Gracing his presence in the Eden Gardens stands along with his daughter and other notable celebrities like Juhi Chawla and Usha Uthup, he relished his team's win. The camera panned towards 'King Khan', as he is affectionately known, and he obliged the crowd's raucous shouts with a wave of his own.

He also made it to the ground after the contest concluded and shared a moment with arguably his cricket counterpart, Virat Kohli.

Here are some of the pictures and videos that circulated on social media after his appearance in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan was one delighted owner last night, to say the least

Shah Rukh Khan waving to the packed Eden Gardens

Shah Rukh Khan meeting Sunil Gavaskar

Thumbs up is indeed the reaction that KKR's display warranted

Shah Rukh Khan in the stands watching the proceedings

"We had it in our minds that we won't give pace to RCB in the middle overs" - KKR captain Nitish Rana

KKR had their struggling moments in their first homecoming after being reduced to 89-5 at the halfway stage of the game. However, a breathtaking knock by Shardul Thakur (68 off 29) not only steered the team towards a respectable total but also breached the 200-run mark as well.

In reply, the hosts were able to choke RCB with spin. The spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma accounted for nine of the 10 wickets that fell.

Stating that the plan was to not give RCB any pace to work with in the middle overs, Rana said during the post-match presentation:

"What can I say about Shardul - it was an unbelievable innings. No doubt Shardul batted well. The role of Rinku to hold one end while Shardul attacks the bowlers is what our plan was. We had it in our minds that we won't give pace to RCB in the middle overs as they like pace in the middle overs."

KKR will next face the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, April 9.

