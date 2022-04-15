"In shorter format it has to be Hardik Pandya" - Manoj Tiwary backs GT captain as India's future skipper

Veteran cricketer Manoj Tiwary has backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya as India's future captain in the shorter formats. The India international has impressed everyone in his early days as Gujarat Titans captain in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Under Hardik, the Gujarat franchise have won four out of their five games and sit on top of the IPL 2022 points table. The 28-year-old cricketer has led the team from the front, chipping in with telling contributions with both bat and ball.

Manoj Tiwary, who has represented India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is, seemed impressed by Hardik Pandya's leadership abilities.

Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old cricketer from Bengal wrote:

"If ever there is a debate on who is going to replace or in competition for Captaining team India in shorter format then it has to be @hardikpandya Yes watever little I have seen of him in this #IPL as far his leadership skill is concerned, I’m damn impressed wit it #RRvGT"

MANOJ TIWARY @tiwarymanoj in shorter format then it has to be #RRvGT If ever there is a debate on who is going to replace or in competition for Captaining team Indiain shorter format then it has to be @hardikpandya7 Yes watever little I have seen of him in this #IPL as far his leadership skill is concerned, I’m damn impressed wit it If ever there is a debate on who is going to replace or in competition for Captaining team India 🇮🇳 in shorter format then it has to be @hardikpandya7 Yes watever little I have seen of him in this #IPL as far his leadership skill is concerned, I’m damn impressed wit it 👍 #RRvGT

Hardik has thrived on the additional responsibilities, which has also impacted his performance. The cricketer from Baroda has become more mature as a cricketer, which has had a glowing effect on the entire Gujarat contingent.

On Thursday, Pandya made all-round contributions as the Gujarat Titans displaced the Rajasthan Royals to go top of the table. Riding on his unbeaten 87 off 52 balls, the Titans posted 192 runs in their 20 overs, which was enough to seal the victory.

With the ball, the talismanic all-rounder returned with 1/18 in 2.3 overs and also produced a brilliant run-out to catch Sanju Samson short of his crease.

"It allows me to take responsibility and be the flag-bearer" - Hardik Pandya on captaincy

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif Pandya team ke liye sab kuch karega. You wait for Hardik the bowler for long and Hardik the captain, the finisher, the fielder, also comes along. @hardikpandya7 Pandya team ke liye sab kuch karega. You wait for Hardik the bowler for long and Hardik the captain, the finisher, the fielder, also comes along. @hardikpandya7

The India international was a happy captain after his side bounced back from their defeat in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hardik stated that he is enjoying the additional responsibilities and is very happy with how the team is shaping up. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he stated:

"Captaincy is always fun because it allows me to take responsibility and be the flag-bearer. I'm very happy with the way the group is shaping up to be. They are carrying one another. That's the motto of the team as well. I wanted everyone to be happy for each other's success and play as a team. That's something that's working for us."

Brimming with confidence, GT will play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit