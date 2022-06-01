“In T20 cricket, you just play the World Cup” - Ravi Shastri bats for bigger window for IPL

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that the bilateral T20 series' should be done away with and only the World Cup should be played in the format. He also batted for a bigger window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and backed the expansion of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

Ten teams featured in the recently concluded edition of the IPL, which saw 74 matches played across 65 days. Both the new franchises who took part in IPL 2022 reached the playoffs, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) even going on to win the title in their maiden appearance.

Discussing the future of the IPL and T20 cricket overall, Shastri told ESPNcricinfo:

"There's too much of bilateral stuff going on in T20 cricket. I've said that (before), even when I was the coach of India, I could see it happening in front of my eyes. It should go the football way, where, in T20 cricket, you just play the World Cup. Bilateral tournaments - no one remembers.”

Stating that he doesn’t remember a single (T20) game in the last six-seven years as coach of India, barring the World Cup, he elaborated:

“A team wins the World Cup, they will remember it. Unfortunately, we didn't, so I don't remember that either. Where I am coming from is: you play franchise cricket around the globe; each country is allowed to have their franchise cricket, which is their domestic cricket, and then, every two years, you come and play a World Cup."

Although the ratings of this year’s IPL in the initial weeks paled in comparison to previous editions, there have been reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to expand the T20 league even further.

“There might be two editions of the IPL in every calendar year” - Aakash Chopra of future of the T20 league

During the same discussion, former India opener Aakash Chopra opined that there could be two editions of the IPL in the same year. Pointing out the popularity of the tournament, he said:

"I actually foresee there might be two editions of the IPL in every calendar year. And that's not too far away.”

Echoing similar sentiments on the topic, Shastri added:

"That's the future. It could be tomorrow - 140 games, split 70-70. In two seasons. You never know. That's the way it's going to go. That's the way it's developed as a beast of a property. And you cannot hide away from that.”

The former all-rounder also disagreed that playing too many IPL games could be an overdose for fans and might cause fatigue. He instead stated:

"You might think that's overdose, but nothing is overdose in India. I have been sitting outside the bubble, I have been watching people, how they have seen, how they have reviewed these last few months, especially (after coming) out of Covid. And they are loving every bit of it, and they are almost having withdrawal symptoms."

IPL 2022 concluded on Sunday, May 29, with Gujarat defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in a one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

