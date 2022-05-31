IPL 2022: 1 player each franchise must consider trading 

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 turned out to be a season of surprises. Not many critics gave the Gujarat Titans (GT) a chance to lift the trophy in their maiden season. However, Hardik Pandya marshaled his troops brilliantly and led them to glory, defying all expectations.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two most successful franchises in the history of the T20 league, meanwhile, finished at the bottom of the points table. While both teams had a poor auction and were expected to struggle, no one could have predicted that the two iconic franchises would occupy the last two slots after the league stage.

IPL 2022: Will franchises trade these players?

Ahead of the auction, the IPL organizers will allow teams to trade players through a trading window. Analyzing all that happened during the recently-concluded edition, we pick one player each franchise can consider trading.

Gujarat Titans - Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade failed to grab his opportunities.

Most of GT’s players, irrespective of their stature, did amazingly well during the team’s triumphant IPL 2022 campaign. Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade, though, was one of their biggest disappointments. He played 10 games during the season, scoring only 157 runs at an average of 15.70 and a strike rate of 113.77.

The left-hander never looked comfortable out in the middle. Despite his poor efforts, some of the other franchises might be interested in giving him a chance, considering his reputation as a striker. GT could thus trade him and look for a more reliable overseas option.

Rajasthan Royals - Jimmy Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham played only two matches for IPL 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR). He is a good utility cricketer but the franchise found it difficult to fit him into their playing XI.

With Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult and Obed McCoy being the team’s four first-choice overseas players, the experienced Neesham had to warm the bench for the majority of the season. Things might be the same next year, so RR wouldn’t mind letting him go if they get a good trade.

Lucknow Super Giants - Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey’s IPL career has gone off-track in recent seasons.

Experienced batter Manish Pandey had a horror IPL season with his new franchise, the Lucknow Super Giants. He played only six matches, scoring 88 runs at an average of 14.67 and a strike rate of 110.

Given that he is among the few players to have featured in every edition of the IPL so far, a lot more was expected of him. LSG are unlikely to retain him for next season. They should be open to a trade instead of releasing him.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - David Willey

David Willey was picked up by RCB for ₹2 crore at the mega auction. However, the franchise hardly utilized the services of the left-arm pacer, who is also a handy batter. He played four matches and claimed only one wicket. But his economy rate of 6.55 was excellent.

With Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga likely to remain with Bangalore for next season, Willey’s chances of playing are slim. RCB might be open to trading the Englishman in return for a good bargain.

Delhi Capitals - Lungi Ngidi

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi is more than a decent fast bowler. However, he was on the benches for the entire IPL 2022 season. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman were the preferred overseas players.

Not much is likely to change next year as well. Ngidi could be useful for some other franchises. Maybe even CSK might want him back. DC should be open to trading him.

Punjab Kings - Odean Smith

Odean Smith started well, then faded away.

Punjab purchased West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith for ₹6 crore at the IPL auction amid high expectations. Smith displayed encouraging signs, smacking 25* off eight in the franchise’s first match of the season, as they chased down a 200-plus target against RCB.

It all went downhill for the Windies cricketer from there as he struggled with both the bat and ball. After six matches, he was dropped and not recalled for the rest of the season. The experiment with Smith might have ended for PBKS and they could be okay with trading him if there are suitable offers.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi is a handy off-spinner and a more than decent bat. However, the Afghanistan T20 skipper did not play a single match for KKR in IPL 2022 even as the think tank kept rotating the players.

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Tim Southee have been KKR’s preferred overseas players. The fourth thus has to be a batter. Nabi seems to be an excess at the franchise and is likely to be traded if the opportunity arises.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad’s retention ahead of the IPL 2022 auction was a rather surprising move. After showing a lot of trust in his talent, SRH, however, ended up playing the young big-hitter in only two matches in which he scored four runs.

Samad has a decent ability, which he has shown during his cameos in previous seasons. Hyderabad, however, seem to have lost faith in him.

Chennai Super Kings - Adam Milne

CSK signed Kiwi fast bowler Adam Milne for ₹1.9 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. However, he ended up playing just one match for the franchise as he was ruled out due to injury.

Chennai knew while purchasing him that the New Zealander was injury-prone. Having suffered the consequences of risking him, they might be willing to trade Milne, provided some other team is willing to take a punt on him.

Mumbai Indians - Murugan Ashwin

MI leggie Murugan Ashwin had a mixed season.

Leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin did a decent job for the Mumbai Indians (MI) even as the five-time champions experienced their worst-ever season in the T20 league. The 31-year-old claimed nine wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of under eight.

With all due respect to the Tamil Nadu cricketer, he perhaps lacks the skills to be a team’s frontline spinner. Hence, MI might be tempted to trade him in the hope of improving the overall balance of the side.

