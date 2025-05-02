"Incredible consistency" - Fans impressed as Jos Buttler slams 64 off 37 balls in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. The right-hander smashed 64 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 172.97 with the help of four sixes and three boundaries.

Ad

During his knock, Buttler became the third-fastest to reach 4,000 runs in IPL. Bought for a whopping INR 15.75 crore, this was his fifth half-century in IPL 2025. With 461 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 168.24, he has become the fourth-highest run-getter this season.

Fans on X lauded Jos Buttler for another clutch knock in IPL 2025, this time against last year's runners-up, SRH. One user wrote:

"64 runs from just 37 balls, what a knock from the Boss, incredible consistency by the man from England."

Ad

Trending

Another user commented:

"Take a bow, Jos Buttler! A blazing 64 off 37, pure dominance and unmatched consistency from the English powerhouse. The Boss delivers yet again."

A third user added:

"Man Jos Buttler is too good man. How is he so good at such an age? Absolute animal."

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan help GT set a 225-run target against SRH in IPL 2025 clash

Half-centuries from Jos Buttler and openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill helped GT post 224/6 in their allotted 20 overs against SRH. Captain Gill top scored with 76 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 200, including two sixes and 10 boundaries.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sudharsan scored 48 off 23 deliveries, in an innings laced with nine fours. The duo put on an 87-run partnership for the opening stand. Later, Washington Sundar chipped in with 21 off 16.

Jaydev Unadkat starred with the ball for SRH, returning with figures of 3/35, while skipper Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari bagged one wicket apiece.

Follow the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More