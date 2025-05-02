"Incredible consistency" - Fans impressed as Jos Buttler slams 64 off 37 balls in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. The right-hander smashed 64 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 172.97 with the help of four sixes and three boundaries.
During his knock, Buttler became the third-fastest to reach 4,000 runs in IPL. Bought for a whopping INR 15.75 crore, this was his fifth half-century in IPL 2025. With 461 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 168.24, he has become the fourth-highest run-getter this season.
Fans on X lauded Jos Buttler for another clutch knock in IPL 2025, this time against last year's runners-up, SRH. One user wrote:
"64 runs from just 37 balls, what a knock from the Boss, incredible consistency by the man from England."
Another user commented:
"Take a bow, Jos Buttler! A blazing 64 off 37, pure dominance and unmatched consistency from the English powerhouse. The Boss delivers yet again."
A third user added:
"Man Jos Buttler is too good man. How is he so good at such an age? Absolute animal."
Here are a few more reactions:
Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan help GT set a 225-run target against SRH in IPL 2025 clash
Half-centuries from Jos Buttler and openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill helped GT post 224/6 in their allotted 20 overs against SRH. Captain Gill top scored with 76 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 200, including two sixes and 10 boundaries.
Meanwhile, Sudharsan scored 48 off 23 deliveries, in an innings laced with nine fours. The duo put on an 87-run partnership for the opening stand. Later, Washington Sundar chipped in with 21 off 16.
Jaydev Unadkat starred with the ball for SRH, returning with figures of 3/35, while skipper Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari bagged one wicket apiece.
Follow the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS