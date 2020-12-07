IND v AUS 2020: 'India will have a very strong bowling lineup for the T20 WC if T Natarajan plays with Bumrah and Bhuvi' - Virender Sehwag

Former national skipper Virender Sehwag has opined that India will have a potent bowling lineup at the T20 World Cup next year if T Natarajan is a part of the attack along with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

He made this observation on the Sony Sports network during a discussion about T Natarajan's stupendous spell for India in the second T20I against Australia.

Virender Sehwag started by stating that India could have a very good pace attack at the T20 World Cup if T Natarajan continues to perform the way he is doing at the moment.

"India will have a very strong bowling lineup for the T20 World Cup if T Natarajan plays with Bumrah and Bhuvi. The T20 format is such that a bowler who gives less runs today, can get hit tomorrow."

While observing that any bowler could have a bad day in the shortest format of the game, the former Indian opener highlighted that T Natarajan has shown the ability to bowl his variations accurately. He added that the tour of Australia could be a turning point in the left-arm pacer's career.

"But his execution is very good, whether it is the yorker, slower one or length ball. Bumrah also has the same quality. He will realise after this tour, how big a change it has brought to his career. People will be wanting to learn from him and trying to become like him."

Virender Sehwag on T Natarajan's stint with the Kings XI Punjab

T Natarajan started his IPL career with Kings XI Punjab

Virender Sehwag recalled that he signed T Natarajan for the Kings XI Punjab after the latter was recommended by Murali Vijay for his ability to bowl yorkers at the death.

"Murali Vijay, who was playing for Kings XI Punjab, had told me that T Natarajan is a left-arm fast bowler who bowls good yorkers and will be useful for us in the slog overs. So, I had picked him after watching his videos."

The former Kings XI Punjab mentor revealed that the Tamil Nadu pacer did not have the greatest of times at the franchise because of injuries. He added that there were also difficulties in communication due to the language barrier.

"But he had injury issues when he played for us. He had problems of communication as well, as he didn't know Hindi or English. So someone who knew both Tamil and Hindi would explain things to him. He found it difficult to explain to the physio as well what his problem was."

Virender Sehwag signed off by disclosing that T Natarajan told him that he always wished to play for India but didn't believe that he would get the chance to play in the IPL or for the national team.

"He had told me that his dream was also to play for India but he didn't feel that he will be able to play in the IPL or for India."

T Natarajan put himself into national reckoning with his outstanding performances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. The 29-year-old, who hails from a village near Salem, accounted for 16 wickets in the tournament. His ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers received special praise from all corners of the cricketing fraternity.

