IND v AUS 2020: 'That special feeling': T Natarajan shares selfies in new Indian jersey

Uncapped Indian fast bowler T Natarajan is likely to make his international debut soon. The left-arm quick received his first Indian jersey ahead of the Australian tour, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad star was quick to click selfies in the retro kit and put them up on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan was the first player to reveal the design of the new uniform, which is inspired by India's 1992 World Cup kit. T Natarajan expressed his appreciation on social media while uploading the pictures.

"That special feel of wearing this special jersey #TeamIndia #TrustinDreams," T Natarajan captioned the post.

T Natarajan was a last-minute inclusion in the Indian squad

The BCCI had initially announced that T Natarajan would travel with the Indian contingent as a net bowler. However, Varun Chakravarthy picked up a shoulder injury, which ruled him out of the T20I series. As a result, the Sunrisers Hyderabad stalwart was promoted from a net bowler to a squad member.

Sources have hinted that the team management will rotate Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the white-ball series. Since Ishant Sharma is unlikely to play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, Bumrah and Shami will need to be fresh for the red-ball games.

Therefore, T Natarajan may probably receive his debut T20I cap Down Under. The former Kings XI Punjab pace bowler had a memorable IPL 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates.

We have seen him bowl with a lot of success in the @IPL and here is @Natarajan_91 bowling in the #TeamIndia nets for the first time after his maiden India call-up! A dream come true moment. 👏 pic.twitter.com/WqrPI0Ab7I — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2020

T Natarajan played a vital role in the Sunrisers Hyderabad's journey to the playoffs. He picked up 16 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 8.02.

Most importantly, he kept a check on the run flow with his lethal yorkers. The Australian wickets have traditionally favored the fast bowlers. Thus, T Natarajan could make a massive impact in the T20I series.