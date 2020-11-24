IND v AUS 2020: 'To win tournaments, you need to know how you are going to do that' - Parthiv Patel wants Rohit Sharma as the Indian T20I captain

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has opined that Rohit Sharma should be handed the Indian T20I captaincy because the Mumbai Indians skipper knows how to win tournaments.

He made this observation in a recent episode of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Parthiv Patel started by pointing out that he has played under the captaincy of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for a considerable period of time in the IPL.

"I have played under both of them and that too for three years each. It is not that I have played under one captain for just a solitary year and for many years under the other."

The RCB wicketkeeper-batsman believes that Rohit Sharma is a better captain out of the duo, because of his calmer demeanour apart from his ability to handle pressure and prowess in building a team.

"The way Rohit Sharma does captaincy, I like it more, he is more calm on the ground, takes better decisions under pressure and according to me he is a better captain when it comes to building the team."

He observed that Rohit Sharma is more confident in taking his own decisions while Virat Kohli relies on the other players to help him out at crucial stages.

"I have seen Rohit Sharma taking decisions on his own in crunch situations while Virat depends a lot on other players when it comes to crunch situations."

Parthiv Patel on Rohit Sharma having more experience of winning tournaments

Rohit Sharma has won each of the five IPL finals he has contested as a captain [P/C: iplt20.com]

Parthiv Patel added that Rohit Sharma is better at taking instinctive decisions and is more used to captaining a team in critical matches, with the Mumbai Indians skipper having led his team to five IPL titles.

"When it comes to the pressure games, Rohit Sharma has more experience of handling the team, the way he takes on the spot decisions that go in the team's favour."

While pointing out that he has nothing against Virat Kohli as a captain, the former RCB vice-captain highlighted that the current Indian skipper does not have the know-how of winning tournaments.

"We are not saying that Virat Kohli is a bad captain, the thing here is which captain has won more tournaments. To win tournaments you need to know how you are going to win those tournaments."

Parthiv Patel signed off by observing that Virat Kohli has been found wanting as a captain in crucial matches like the 2019 World Cup semi-final and the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

"Since Virat has not won at all, when it comes to the crunch situations you are behind a little in terms of decision making which happened with the Indian team in the 50-over World Cup or the Champions Trophy final."

After Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to their record-extending fifth IPL title, many cricketing pundits have voiced their opinion on whether he should be handed over the Indian T20I captaincy. With Virat Kohli having an excellent record as the Indian T20I skipper, it will be a tough call for the selectors to hand over the reins of the national team to the Mumbai Indians captain.