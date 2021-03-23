Had no doubt Prasidh Krishna would represent the country: Dinesh Karthik

After Prasidh Krishna made his ODI debut against England in the first game of the three-match series in Pune, Dinesh Karthik has said that he was always confident about his KKR teammate representing his country.

Karthik, who captains KKR, said he realised Prasidh Krishna's pedigree when the lanky Karnataka pacer first arrived at the IPL franchise in 2018.

Dinesh Karthik shared a message on KKR's social media account, wishing Prasidh Krishna luck on his international debut.

"Prasidh, I'm one of the happiest for you for what has happened today. When we picked you in 2018, I had no doubt that the way you bowled, it would be a matter of time before you represent the country. The time has come. Go, shine, boy. I'm sure you will do a fabulous job. Good luck with everything, and I'm sure your international career will be really good," the KKR vice-captain said.

Earlier, Prasidh Krishna spoke about his pride in getting the opportunity to represent his country when he was named in the ODI team to take on England in the three-match series.

A moment I will always remember and cherish.

Along with Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya also made his India debut in the first ODI.

"Prasidh Krishna will be a surprise package"- Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had described Prasidh Krishna as a surprise package last year when he was asked about the team's options for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"I think one guy will be a surprise package—someone who can bowl with pace and bounce. I think Prasidh Krishna has done really well in domestic cricket. It is a great luxury to have this group of bowlers in all formats. Looking at the World Cup, we have enough options," Kohli said in January 2020 while talking about T20 World Cup probables.

Meanwhile, legendary fast-bowler Glenn McGrath also shared a special congratulatory message for the debutant Indian fast bowler.

Prasidh Krishna had trained under McGrath at the MRF Foundation in Chennai.