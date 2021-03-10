"Nice out swing to right handers" - Ishan Kishan reacts to his unique pose with teammates

Ishan Kishan has received a spot in India's T20I squad for the first time for their upcoming series against England. Ahead of the first T20I, Ishan and his teammates tried out their retro kits and clicked a few pictures.

Rishabh Pant posted a photo with Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, and Hardik Pandya on his Instagram account. They stood in a unique pose, which Ishan described as follows:

"Nice out swing to right handers."

Ishan Kishan's comment on Rishabh Pant's latest Instagram post

Ishan Kishan pointed out how the five players stood at an angle that resembled an out-swinging delivery to a right-handed batsman.

Interestingly, the first three players in this photo are left-handed batsmen, while the two standing behind are right-handers.

Only Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel played in the recently-concluded Test series against England. Hardik Pandya, Navdeep Saini, and Ishan Kishan will be looking forward to playing for Team India in the upcoming T20I series.

Ishan Kishan could make his T20I debut at the world's largest stadium

Ishan Kishan made a name for himself with his extraordinary performances in the IPL. He played a significant role in the Mumbai Indians' successful title defense last year.

Kishan has scored 1,211 IPL runs in 51 matches. He started his IPL career with the Gujarat Lions in 2016. Five years later, the wicketkeeper-batsman could represent the Indian cricket team for the first time in Gujarat.

Not many cricketers get an opportunity to play in front of such a massive crowd in their debut match.

However, Ishan Kishan is a special player, and he could probably play his first international game at the newly rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ishan Kishan has batted in the top-order for the Mumbai Indians in IPL. It will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old bats for Team India.