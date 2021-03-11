It's very difficult for oppositions to control Hardik Pandya: Saba Karim

Saba Karim thinks Hardik Pandya's ability to play strokes all around the park makes him a difficult proposition for oppositions.

Hardik Pandya has become an indispensable member of the Indian limited-overs team over the last few years. Although he has not bowled much of late, he proved his credentials as a specialist batsman in the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim pointed out that Hardik Pandya's enhanced repertoire of strokes has made him a tough customer to bowl to.

"From the last one year I have seen a change in his batting, his scoring areas or range has increased. He can play brilliant shots on the off-side as well. It is very difficult to control this player and especially in the end overs, whatever you might try, whether it is the slower one, yorker, short delivery, his range is so big that he can play a shot from anywhere and increase his strike rate," said Karim.

The former wicket-keeper highlighted that Hardik Pandya has played blazing match-winning knocks for Team India as well as the Mumbai Indians.

"Hardik Pandya is already a star, especially in the shorter formats. Whenever he has got an opportunity, whether it is in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians or for the Indian team, he has performed. His strike rate has been extremely high in the match-winning knocks he has played and because of that he is such an incredible player," added Karim.

While Hardik Pandya has a strike rate of 149.23 in T20I cricket, his average of 18.47 along with a top score of an unbeaten 42 does not do justice to his talent. He will be eager to improve these numbers in the upcoming T20I series against England.

"Hardik Pandya plays conventional cricketing shots" - Saba Karim

Hardik Pandya is expected to play the finisher's role in the T20I series against England

Saba Karim lauded Hardik Pandya for maintaining a high strike rate while playing orthodox strokes.

"The bigger thing is that he plays conventional cricketing shots. You don't get to see too much improvisation. He doesn't play high risk shots and plays shots according to his strengths," said Karim.

The 53-year-old signed off by stating that Hardik Pandya does not have any apparent weaknesses and can play big shots against both pace and spin.

"The opposition always thinks what sort of bowler should be used, spinner or pacer, who can prove to be a weakness for Hardik Pandya. But you don't see any such weakness in this player because of which it remains a big area of concern in the opposition camp about which bowler to use to target him because he is known to play brilliant shots against all bowlers and we are seeing those shots in his batting," concluded Karim.

Team India will hope that Hardik Pandya exhibits the same destructive form he showed in Australia. The likelihood of Rishabh Pant accompanying him in the finishers' role will give the Virat Kohli-led side some much-needed firepower in the death overs.

