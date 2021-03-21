We play fearless cricket like we do there: Suryakumar Yadav on the MI players' success

Suryakumar Yadav has attributed the Mumbai Indians (MI) players' success for Team India to their fearless approach.

Yadav and Ishan Kishan came up with scintillating knocks in their debut series for Team India. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have already established themselves in the international arena.

During a post-series interview with Star Sports, Suryakumar Yadav pointed out that Mumbai Indians players do not getting intimidated by the big stage. tHEY continue to play an aggressive brand of cricket and that is the secret behind their success.

"There is no secret according to me. The secret is only that there also we talk about playing fearless cricket like we do in the nets or in the practice games. So, we do that after coming here also," said Yadav.

The swashbuckling batsman observed he wanted to follow the example set by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who also scored an enterprising half-century on his debut.

"The way Rohit Sharma or even Ishan Kishan express themselves there, they do the same thing here. I also had to follow the same thing. The sort of cricket I play there, the same way I played here and didn't try to do anything different. I just tried to be myself and the results are there, I am very happy with that," added Suryakumar Yadav.

Team India's massive total of 224/2 in the series-deciding T20I was built around the blazing knocks played by Mumbai Indians players - Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya - with Virat Kohli playing the anchor's role to perfection.

It is a great feeling to bat at my regular batting position: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli added a quickfire 49 runs for the second wicket

Suryakumar Yadav expressed his happiness at getting to bat in his customary No.3 position even for Team India when asked about the same.

"It is a great feeling. Earlier it seemed like the role will be slightly different because the planning was different during the practice sessions. But before the last game the team management and Virat bhai came and told me that I would be batting at No.3," said Yadav.

While observing that he is comfortable batting in any position, the Mumbaikar signed off by stating that plying his trade at No.3 made his task easier.

"So the confidence they showed, I just carried that forward into the matches. I have told them that whichever number they want me to bat, I can do that and I am flexible. But yes, getting the position I have been batting at for the last 2-3 years, I didn't have to do much different and enjoyed a lot batting at that position," concluded Suryakumar Yadav.

I prayed for moments like this, what a feeling. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bdqEDWU4Wh — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav seems to have cemented his spot in the Indian T20I team after a couple of breathtaking knocks against England. However, he will have to continue performing in the same vein as the likes of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul waiting on the sidelines.