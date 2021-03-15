"I loved Ishan Kishan's fearless approach" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has lauded Ishan Kishan for the fearless and carefree approach he exhibited in his debut T20I encounter.

Kishan smashed 56 runs off just 32 deliveries and stitched together a 94-run partnership with Virat Kohli to help India register a seven-wicket win against England in the second T20I.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman spoke in glowing terms of Ishan Kishan not showing any nerves in his debut encounter and batting in his usual buccaneering fashion.

"I loved Ishan Kishan's fearless approach. It is not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match. We say that he has played international bowlers in the IPL but that nervousness is there," said Laxman.

A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before.



Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/874tXa0uoz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2021

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Ishan Kishan did not let the pressure of replacing a seasoned player like Shikhar Dhawan get to him and played shots all around the park.

"Every player has the dream of playing for India, there is a lot of competition and he played in place of Shikhar Dhawan today. But it didn't seem like this was his first match. He played his natural game, not only on the on-side but he played shots on the off-side as well," added Laxman.

Ishan Kishan's 56-run knock is the second-highest by an Indian on T20I debut. It is behind only Ajinkya Rahane's 61 off 39 deliveries against England in August 2011.

"Ishan Kishan needs to continue playing his natural game like this" - VVS Laxman

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan was the aggressor during his partnership with Virat Kohli

While highlighting that the IPL has played a huge role in the growth of Indian youngsters, VVS Laxman expressed hope that Ishan Kishan continues to bat in the same aggressive fashion going ahead.

"He needs to continue playing his natural game like this. And I believe the young players who are coming and performing in international cricket, the main reason for that is the IPL," said Laxman.

The former Indian cricketer signed off by stating that Ishan Kishan's terrific displays for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 would have given him the confidence to play well on the big stage.

"Every match in the IPL is like an international match, there is pressure and expectation from you and you play every match in front of a full crowd. So, that atmosphere is like international cricket. The way he batted last year, because of that he batted with confidence today as well," concluded Laxman.

Advertisement

Young man @ishankishan51 what a knock.. keep going youngster 💪 surely a great future ahead.. All the best #specialtalent #INDvENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan will hope to continue in the same vein in the remaining three T20Is against England and present his case as an option for the opener's role in the Indian team for the World Cup later in the year.