"There cannot be a greater injustice" - Aakash Chopra expresses shock at Rahul Tewatia's omission from the Indian squad

Aakash Chopra has termed Rahul Tewatia getting dropped from the Indian team without getting an opportunity to showcase his wares as a grave injustice.

Rahul Tewatia was part of the Indian T20I squad for the home series against England but did not get to play a single encounter. The spin-bowling all-rounder is not part of the Indian squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, even though six spinners have been included.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra questioned the exclusion of Rahul Tewatia.

"Where is Rahul Tewatia? Because last time when the team was picked, Rahul Tewatia was in the team. He did not play there. There cannot be a greater injustice than dropping someone without playing him."

Dhawan to lead. Four openers. Only Four fast bowlers. 6 spinners. 6 uncapped players. Hardly any finishers. But the question is ‘where is Rahul Tewatia?’ Is he injured? https://t.co/G3EO8tZwIM Today’s video is dedicated to India’s squad for SL. @betway — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 12, 2021

The former India cricketer highlighted that Rahul Tewatia has been ignored without being given a chance to showcase his credentials.

"When you select someone in the Indian team, his entire family, clan and coaches become happy that the player whom they have invested in since childhood has been selected. You did not give him a chance to fail or succeed and you dropped him."

The Indian squad chosen for the tour of Sri Lanka has a couple of right-arm leg-spinners in Rahul Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, with Varun Chakravarthy as a mystery spinner. It also has Kuldeep Yadav, who provides the left-arm wrist-spin variety, but none of these bowlers have the ability to provide quick runs down the order.

"You have picked a Squad of 25-20 players and five net Bowlers. You could have included a couple of other players too, What did they do Wrong? Players like Jaydev Unadkat and even Rahul Tewatia, who was part of the Squad during last series." - Deep Dasgupta (On his YT channel) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 11, 2021

Aakash Chopra questions Krishnappa Gowtham being picked ahead of Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia has not lived up to expectations in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rahul Tewatia has given a decent account of himself for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 although he might not have set the tournament on fire.

"He played matches for Rajasthan, his performance was alright, not very good but not very bad as well. Despite that, you have dropped him. What does it tell you? Because where he was picked, Krishnappa Gowtham has been picked now."

The former KKR player hit out at Krishnappa Gowtham's selection ahead of Rahul Tewatia despite the former not getting a game for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

"Krishnappa Gowtham name was not there in the selection last time and it is not that he played a single match of the IPL in between. He was in captain Dhoni's team but was not played a single match. So that's a bit of a bizarre thing."

Rahul Tewatia has had an average IPL 2021 to date. He has scored just 86 runs at an average of 17.20 and scalped only two wickets in the tournament thus far.

