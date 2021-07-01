"Shikhar Dhawan is eagerly waiting for this tournament both as a captain and as a batsman" - VVS Laxman on India's SL tour

VVS Laxman feels Shikhar Dhawan must be eagerly looking forward to Team India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, both as a captain and as a batsman.

Team India are on a six-match white-ball tour of the island nation and will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. With prominent players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma away in England, Shikhar Dhawan has been entrusted with the responsibility to lead the team.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues, VVS Laxman pointed out that Shikhar Dhawan's exploits for the Delhi Capitals over the last few years suggest that the 35-year-old is yearning to take up more responsibilities. Laxman said in this regard:

"Shikhar Dhawan, I am sure he will enjoy and relish the leadership role. The way he has performed for the Delhi Capitals in T20 cricket for the last two years, I feel he is eagerly waiting for this tournament both as a captain and as a batsman."

The former Indian batsman believes the additional responsibility of captaincy should positively impact Shikhar Dhawan's batting as well. Laxman elaborated:

"Last year also we saw when he got a chance for the Delhi Capitals, when the IPL happened in the UAE, I thought he enjoyed the responsibility. It will benefit his batting as well because someone who enjoys responsibility will take that responsibility into his batting also."

Shikhar Dhawan enjoys a great record against Sri Lanka in ODIs. He has amassed 983 runs in 16 ODIs against them, doing so at an outstanding average of 70.21 and an impressive strike rate of 98.3.

"Shikhar Dhawan has given amazing service to Indian cricket" - Sanjay Bangar

Shikhar Dhawan has scored almost 6000 runs in ODI cricket.

Sanjay Bangar observed that Shikhar Dhawan's appointment as captain is due recognition for his immense contribution to Indian cricket. Bangar said:

"Shikhar Dhawan has given amazing service to Indian cricket and especially the influence he has had in the ODI and T20 formats for the Indian team. I feel every player who becomes the Indian captain finds himself on a different pedestal."

The former India all-rounder also reckons that Shikhar Dhawan's game should flourish with the additional responsibility of captaincy. Bangar observed:

"To motivate the team and to create strategies for the team, I feel he will enjoy this challenge a lot, and the standard of his game will also go up."

Shikhar Dhawan is the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs among active Indian players and in tenth place overall. His tally of 5977 runs in 142 ODIs have come at an excellent average of 45.28 and includes 17 centuries.

