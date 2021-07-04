"I definitely would like to see them play in the three ODIs" - VVS Laxman on Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal playing together

VVS Laxman has opined that Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal should play in tandem for Team India in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

A 20-member Indian team will play six limited-overs internationals in Sri Lanka, with the first ODI scheduled for July 13. Yadav and Chahal are among six spinners who are part of the squad.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar.



Wrist spin options are in abundance for India in T20s 👌



Which of these five wrist spinners should make it to India's T20 World Cup squad? pic.twitter.com/c5fj9PJxVW — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 1, 2021

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman cast his vote for Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to play together in the three-match ODI series. He said:

"I definitely would like to see them play in the three ODIs. There are six spinners. In ODIs, each bowler will get to bowl ten overs. The more overs they bowl, the more success they have, they will get back their confidence, especially Kuldeep."

The former India batsman highlighted that the tour is particularly important for Kuldeep Yadav to regain his lost confidence. Laxman elaborated:

"We know Chahal is a very successful and experienced bowler. He is high in confidence and a very important member keeping in mind the T20 World Cup. But Kuldeep requires to get his confidence back."

Kuldeep Yadav has got sporadic opportunities in the Indian team over the last couple of years. He has even been benched by the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have not played the left-arm wrist-spinner even a single match in IPL 2021 thus far.

"Kuldeep Yadav is a wicket-taker" - Irfan Pathan

Kuldeep Yadav has played 63 ODIs for Team India

Irfan Pathan added that Kuldeep Yadav, who had a terrific start to his international career, can only gain confidence by playing more matches. He said:

"The only way he can get confidence is by playing matches, by bowling more and more overs. He has been a very very successful bowler in a short span of time for Indian cricket. He is one of the quickest to take 100 wickets and he is a wicket-taker."

The former India all-rounder signed off by stating that the chances of Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal playing in tandem will increase if Hardik Pandya can roll his arm over.

"I am looking forward to seeing not only Kuldeep and Chahal bowling together but I am hoping that Hardik Pandya starts bowling. If he starts bowling, it makes it easier to play both of them."

Kuldeep Yadav breached the 100-wicket mark in ODI cricket in just 58 matches. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who achieved the distinction in 56 and 57 matches respectively, are the only Indian bowlers to reach the milestone quicker.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava