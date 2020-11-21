Ind vs Aus 2020: 'I didn't complete my training because of the disappointment of not being picked for the Indian team' - Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians star batsman Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he could not complete his training session on the day the Indian team was announced for the tour of Australia because of the disappointment of not being a part of the squad.

He made this disclosure during an exclusive interview with Sports Tak.

Suryakumar Yadav was asked if he is surprised to be sitting in Mumbai at the moment rather than in Australia. He responded that he was slightly disappointed at not being selected as a part of the Indian limited-overs team for the Australian tour.

"I was not surprised, but I was a little disappointed at not being picked in the Indian team for the tour to Australia as I felt I was batting well and was also scoring the runs the team required from me."

Suryakumar Yadav pointed out that he has been performing consistently well in domestic limited-overs matches apart from the IPL, and was thus expecting to be a part of the Indian team.

"I have been doing well in domestic white-ball cricket, not only in the IPL, for the last two years, so I was expecting that I can get an India call up. But it didn't come, so I was a little disappointed. But as they say, the show must go on. So I didn't think too much about it."

Suryakumar Yadav on his reaction after learning that he was not selected in the Indian team

Suryakumar Yadav has impressed everyone with his match-winning performances [P/C: iplt20.com]

Suryakumar Yadav was further asked about his first reaction when the Indian team for the tour to Australia was announced and his name was not there. The Mumbaikar responded that he was spending his time in the gym that day, wanting to divert his attention from the thoughts of selection.

"At the time, I remember I was training in the gym because it was an off-day. So, I had thought that it would be better to have a training session so that I could divert my mind as well as I knew that the team was going to be announced that day."

Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he was so disappointed about his non-selection that he couldn't complete his training session.

"So, I didn't want to disturb myself too much by going on thinking about that. So, I was in the gym and frankly speaking when the team came my gym was not completed as well, so I didn't complete my training as I was disappointed."

Suryakumar Yadav signed off by stating that he was just trying to figure if there was any spot in the Indian team where he could have plied his trade. He even disclosed that he lost his appetite and didn't interact much with anyone that day.

"At that moment, I was just looking at the team and checking if there was any spot where I could have played in that team. I didn't feel like having my dinner that night and didn't talk much to anyone."

There has been a lot of hue and cry about Suryakumar Yadav's non-selection in the Indian limited-overs team for the tour of Australia. The Mumbai Indians batsman has earned praise from some of the most renowned names of the cricketing world, and it is widely believed that he is only a few good performances away from a maiden call-up.