Chris Silverwood confirms England will prioritize IPL 2021 over New Zealand Test series

Chris Silverwood announced on Sunday that England players part of IPL 2021 will be available for the entire tournament. The head coach confirmed players will miss the first Test against New Zealand to feature in the T20 league if required.

The BCCI confirmed IPL 2021’s schedule on Sunday, with the tournament taking place from April 9 to May 30. England’s two-match Test series against New Zealand kicks off on June 2, and many wondered about the fate of England’s Test regulars if their franchises made it to the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Chris Silverwood ensured everyone that players would stay back to feature in the IPL 2021 instead of flying back early for national duty.

“They will be staying for the whole IPL as it stands at the moment. We'll be looking at the New Zealand Test series, working our way back and seeing what preparation time we need. We haven't done that at this time, but it's something we will be doing."

#VIVOIPL is back in India 🇮🇳 🙌



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar 🗓️



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

The IPL 2021 will mark the first time that England players will be available for the full tournament. Since its inception in 2008, English cricketers have missed some part of the competition due to international fixtures.

Recent years have seen England publicly admit the advantages of playing in the IPL, with their latest decision confirming the board is ready to walk the talk as well.

Which players will potentially miss the New Zealand Test for IPL 2021?

🚨 BCCI announces schedule for VIVO IPL 2021 🚨



The season will kickstart on 9th April in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



More details here - https://t.co/yKxJujGGcD #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/qfaKS6prAJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

A total of 13 England cricketers will take part in the IPL 2021, with seven of them part of England’s red-ball setup in recent times. The list includes Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes.

The other five, namely Liam Livingstone, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings and Chris Jordan, were not in contention for the recent red-ball tours of Sri Lanka and India.