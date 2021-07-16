IND vs ENG 2021: Dinesh Karthik sarcastically hints at wanting to keep wickets in the practice game

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has uploaded a picture of his cricket kit to his Twitter account. The caption had a hashtag that read 'just saying'. Karthik, who is currently in England for his commentary stint, was indirectly trying to hint that he has his kit with him and is ready to play for India.

This tweet came up soon after it was reported that Rishabh Pant had tested positive for Covid-19 and Wriddhiman Saha is in isolation as he had come in close contact with one of the affected members. In the current Indian squad for the England Tests, only KL Rahul is remaining who can keep wickets. He too is not a specialist wicket-keeper.

The Indian team is scheduled to play a warm-up game against a County team starting July 20. A three-day game would help India get match practice ahead of an extremely difficult England tour. With two of their primary keepers in quarantine, Karthik hinted that he could take up the keeping duties for Team India. The first Test match of the series is scheduled to begin on August 4.

Dinesh Karthik would be looking to make an impact in the remainder of the IPL 2021

Dinesh Karthik, who has recently taken up a commentary role, has made it very clear that he is not looking to retire anytime soon. He is hoping to perform well in the IPL and get an opportunity to represent India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. He has also said that he wants to break the myth that someone can commentate only once they retire.

Karthik, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, will be hoping that he and his team have a great season this time around. KKR struggled in the first half of the IPL 2021 as they managed to win only two out of their seven games. A good performance from Karthik would help the team get back to winning ways.

Dinesh Karthik is currently enjoying his time in England. He had recently uploaded a picture with Sunil Gavaskar after they had both gone to watch Wimbledon. He has been doing great in the commentary box as well and fans have heaped praise over his commentary skills.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar