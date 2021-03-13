“Interacting with Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya helped my game” - Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan has admitted that his stint with IPL’s most successful franchise has played a major role in his development as a cricketer. Ishan Kishan is part of the Indian T20I squad for the five-match series against England.

In an interview with Wisden, posted on Mumbai Indians’ official website, the youngster revealed that watching and interacting with international cricketers like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard has boosted his confidence.

“It’s very important to be mentally strong, and to that extent, you mature as a player each year. The support of mentors and senior cricketers helps in that regard. I think each IPL has been a learning experience for me. I was fortunate to get the opportunity to express myself and that helped me get the confidence moving forward," said Kishan.

“A few interactions that helped my game so much have been with Hardik (Pandya), Krunal (Pandya), and (Kieron) Pollard. I have seen how they plan a game, map their innings, confuse opposition by switching between big-hitting and strike rotation. I am a confident person. Watching them and talking to them has played an integral role in giving me that confidence which has helped my game a lot. I am fortunate to have that kind of exposure," he added.

I feel more confident playing under pressure: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan hammered 516 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 and was their leading run-scorer. That fabulous campaign saw a number of impressive knocks from the 22-year-old in tense situations. He revealed that pressure situations bring out the best in him.

“I feel more confident to play under pressure and I think the various domestic formats and India A games help you do well in that situation," said Ishan Kishan.

On his amazing run with the bat in IPL 2020, Ishan Kishan said he was hungry to do well.

“Look, I don’t think there was any particular change for IPL 2020. I just try to give it my best and put in the work. In the IPL it’s important to make the most of an opportunity whenever you get one. It’s the hunger and dedication to doing well that helps you get across the line.

He also attributed his stunning rise to the advice he received from mentors like Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan that helped shape his career.

“It’s amazing to have mentors like Rohit (Sharma) bhai and so many others in the dressing room, you get to learn so much and adapt your game accordingly. The Mumbai Indians stint is the bedrock of my cricket. The mentorship I received from the coaches and Rohit and Zaheer bhai helped me," said Kishan.

Ishan Kishan did not get an opportunity to play in the first T20I against England. With four more games to go, he will be hoping for a chance to make his India debut.