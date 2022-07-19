"He is India's most valuable player in white-ball cricket" - Aakash Chopra picks Hardik Pandya as the No. 1 performer in limited-overs series vs England

Aakash Chopra has lauded Hardik Pandya for his performances in the white-ball series against England and termed him India's most valuable player in limited-overs cricket.

Hardik played a huge role in helping Team India win both the T20I and ODI series against England by identical 2-1 margins. The all-rounder was even chosen as the Player of the Series for the ODI leg of the tour.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra placed Hardik on a high pedestal, elaborating:

"Hardik Pandya - he has been absolutely stellar. One thing is getting proved that he is India's most valuable player in white-ball cricket. I don't think there is going to be anyone who is going to come close to him."

Chopra highlighted that there is no replacement available for the seam-bowling all-rounder. The cricketer-turned-commentator observed:

"If Hardik Pandya is fit, his replacement is not available. You will get many spin-bowling all-rounders in India, you get them easily, in different formats, but you don't get a fast-bowling all-rounder at all, it is not possible at all."

Team India have a plethora of spin-bowling all-rounders at their disposal - Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar to name a few. They have tried the likes of Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar and Venkatesh Iyer as seam-bowling all-rounders but they have enjoyed limited success.

"A different level of maturity is being seen in his batting" - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is shouldering greater responsibility with the bat

Aakash Chopra also credited Hardik's stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 for his growing maturity with the bat, explaining:

"Now that he has come back to full spring as a bowler, he is bowling well, and a different level of maturity is being seen in his batting. You will also have to probably thank the IPL for that because he got the responsibility, got the chance to play in a different fashion."

Chopra concluded by picking Hardik as India's best performer in the limited-overs series against England. The 44-year-old said:

"Now it is not that you just come in the end and play as a finisher. The team has asked more, he has delivered more. So this has been an extremely beautiful thing. In my opinion, the No. 1 performer for this entire white-ball series, Hardik without a doubt."

Hardik scored his maiden T20I half-century in the first game against England. He also registered his best bowling figures in both T20Is and ODIs in the recently concluded series.

