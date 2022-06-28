Sanjana Ganesan delights fans by sharing an adorable picture with Jasprit Bumrah 

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, is accompanying him on the ongoing tour of England. The star bowler is set to return to cricketing action with the impending fifth Test against the hosts in Birmingham, starting July 1.

Sanjana took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a picture with Bumrah. The couple's fans were delighted to see the adorable photo and showered the post with likes and comments.

Bumrah was on a break following the completion of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He was rested from India's recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa at home.

The speedster will lead Team India's pace attack in the England Test. India have a 2-1 lead in the rubber and have a significant chance of securing a monumental series victory.

Following the one-off red-ball fixture, the two cricketing giants will lock horns in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first four Test matches of the series were played last year. However, the final match had to be postponed back then due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

Jasprit Bumrah one of the frontrunners to captain India in the fifth Test against England

India might have to take the field without their skipper Rohit Sharma in the fifth Test. The right-handed batter tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. It remains to be seen if he will be able to recover in time for the crucial encounter.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin appear to be the frontrunners for the captaincy post if Rohit is unavailable. While KL Rahul was set to be Sharma's deputy, he has been ruled out of the tour due to a groin injury.

Bumrah, meanwhile, was seen captaining India in their four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire XI after Sharma's positive test result.

Opening batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's squad for the rescheduled Test as a backup for Rohit Sharma.

India's squad for England Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk) and Mayank Agarwal

