"Nice we got rid of this snake!" - Shocked, furious MI fans tear into Hardik Pandya for being 'ungrateful' to Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya's comeback to competitive cricket has been nothing short of a fairytale.

His place in the Indian team was previously questioned when he was unable to bowl and was also inconsistent with his finishing ability. However, the 28-year-old took time away from the game, worked on his all-round skills, and came back with a bang in the 2022 Indian Premier League season.

Contributing with both bat and ball, Pandya captained Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in their very first season.

His captaincy skills have been admired by many and he has also been named India's captain for the T20Is against Ireland, beginning tonight (June 26). In the pre-series press conference, the 28-year-old credited the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for shaping his own captaincy and said:

"I have taken lots of things from Kohli and Dhoni - at the same time, I wanted to be natural as a captain - I like to practical and take decisions that way."

MI fans were unhappy that Hardik Pandya didn't mention Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya notably played under captain Rohit Sharma for seven seasons at the Mumbai Indians (MI), winning four titles. Consequently, MI fans were shocked that the all-rounder didn't even mention anything about Sharma.

These fans took to Twitter and slammed Pandya for not crediting the current Indian captain. They believe had the 35-year-old not backed Pandya, the latter wouldn't have been as successful as he is today.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 I think MI fans should not give so much attention to Hardik. He’s flipping as he wants & doesn’t value few who helped him through. Indulging into it constantly, he’s not worth. Calling him out was needed & it’s done, take a break.

I think MI fans should not give so much attention to Hardik. He's flipping as he wants & doesn't value few who helped him through. Indulging into it constantly, he's not worth. Calling him out was needed & it's done, take a break.

And if he's representing nation, we should unite

Hardik Pandya naming Kohli and Dhoni in every fkin' interview and ignoring Rohit, whom he praised a lot an year ago...looks like guy is craving for some fans and attention. He is doing in intentionally

Grisham🇮🇳 @Grisham_45 We may not show but hardik had literally turned out to be snake for Rohit Sharma



I literally can't appreciate him doens't matter how much he do well :)



We may not show but hardik had literally turned out to be snake for Rohit Sharma

I literally can't appreciate him doens't matter how much he do well :)

Let his ego be there who cares

Pooja 🍀|MI|💙 @khot_pooja twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Hardik Pandya said "I have taken lots of things from Kohli and Dhoni - at the same time, I wanted to be natural as a captain - I like to practical and take decisions that way".

Doesn't change the fact hardik is 2 match captain so stop giving to much credits 🤣

༄Sathya Sri ᴿᵒʰᶦᵗ☞мαғıα࿐ @Sathyasri0122

༄Sathya Sri ᴿᵒʰᶦᵗ☞мαғıα࿐ @Sathyasri0122

Hardik won't play for t20 wc guys hardik fans move on

Yes now i m clear hardik and rohit have sure crisis between them

b s h k @ambanidaww

Glad we got rid of this Snake

D e v d u t t @Supernatent

D e v d u t t @Supernatent

Being knowlighly ungrateful for someome paves the way of self destruction.
Shame on me for being a Fan of this 3rd class fellow.

MK @NotMK45

Hardik intentionally trying to gain attention now 😭🤣

NM⁴⁵ @DenOfRO_

Amazing bro.. Hope u achieve everything in life..but thank god we got rid of this guy 👏

RuhᎥ. @rohitian___45

Thank God MI didn't retained him🙏

Ritika Malhotra🇮🇳 @FanGirlRohit45

Rohit gave him carrer otherwise you know what he was today

Mohit @MohitRohitian

Guy is just seeking attention at this point.

Priya45✨ @alwaysrohit45

Never showing gratitude to the person who backed you at the earliest stage of your career and disrespecting him will definitely hit you hard hardik! Shame on you for behaving like this today!

Mohit @MohitRohitian

Hardik Pandya naming Kohli and Dhoni in every fkin' interview and ignoring Rohit, whom he praised a lot an year ago...looks like guy is craving for some fans and attention. He is doing in intentionally 💯

Most of the players who were a part of the squad for the T20I series against South Africa have retained their place in the squad against Ireland. However, it will be interesting to see if India try out some fresh faces in the two games.

Team India squad for Ireland T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

