"The guy is dreaming with open eyes" - Aakash Chopra says he won't be surprised if Venkatesh Iyer makes India's ODI team vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra feels Venkatesh Iyer is likely to be a part of India's ODI team for the South Africa tour.

Iyer has had a dream run since the start of the second leg of IPL 2021. The seam-bowling all-rounder, who has already made his T20I debut for Team India, should be in the reckoning for a spot in the ODI squad as well after his exploits in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Speaking about some of the star performances of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Venkatesh Iyer has continued his upward journey. He said:

"His name is doing the rounds and it is because the guy is doing well. The last twelve months have been like the guy is dreaming with open eyes, whether it was half the IPL, after that his debut for the Indian team and then such a performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy."

The former India cricketer is particularly pleased that Venkatesh Iyer is showing his wares while batting in the middle order. Chopra observed:

"His name is Venkatesh Iyer. He has made 349 runs at an average of 70, a strike rate of 140. The good thing is that he has scored runs while batting down the order because the place is available there only."

Venkatesh Iyer, who stood out as an opener for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, was made to play in the middle order in the T20I series against New Zealand. Even in the 50-over format, he will have to prove his worth down the order, considering the plethora of riches the Indian team has at the top.

Aakash Chopra on Venkatesh Iyer making the Indian team for the South Africa tour

Venkatesh Iyer could be an ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Venkatesh Iyer has come up with big scores despite batting in the middle order. He explained:

"He was played down the order only in the Indian team in the T20Is and here also he has been batting down the order for Madhya Pradesh. He has hit two centuries - 151 and 112 along with a 71. Of course, all cannot be centuries as he did not bat in the top order."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that Hardik Pandya's likely absence will almost guarantee Venkatesh Iyer a spot in India's ODI team for the South Africa tour. Chopra elaborated:

"If Hardik Pandya is not available when we make the team for South Africa, he has already said that he doesn't want to play till he is 100% fit, then his [Iyer's] name can come. He has taken wickets as well in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy. I won't be surprised at all if his name is there for the South Africa tour."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are making me go to MP and Maharashtra first when I scan the Vijay Hazare Trophy scores. They must wish they could hang on to this form forever! Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad are making me go to MP and Maharashtra first when I scan the Vijay Hazare Trophy scores. They must wish they could hang on to this form forever!

Venkatesh Iyer, with 349 runs to his credit, is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has also snared eight wickets at an acceptable economy rate of 6.05.

