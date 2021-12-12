"It's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains" - Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma's appointment as white-ball skipper

Gautam Gambhir has lauded Rohit Sharma's appointment as Team India's regular limited-overs captain.

Virat Kohli opted to step down as the Indian team's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup. The selectors decided not to retain him as ODI captain as well, and passed on the reins of the team to Sharma in both white-ball formats.

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward. The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 https://t.co/hcg92sPtCa

While reflecting on the development during an interaction on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues, Gambhir was appreciative of Rohit Sharma's elevation, saying:

"I think it's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball cricket - whether it is the T20 format or ODI format."

The former India player believes Sharma will take Indian cricket to lofty heights as a captain. Gambhir observed:

"I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket."

Team India have won eight of the ten ODI games they have played under Rohit Sharma. The Mumbaikar has also won 18 of 22 matches as captain in the shortest format of the game.

"He must be doing something right" - Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma's success as captain in the IPL

Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles [P/C: iplt20.com]

Gautam Gambhir also highlighted the success Rohit Sharma has enjoyed as captain of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He said in this regard:

"He has won five IPL titles. He must be doing something right as compared to other captains."

The cricketer-turned-politician believes Sharma's calm and collected approach as captain should hold the Indian team in good stead. Gambhir elaborated:

"At the same time, his calmness and sometimes his laidback attitude as well, keeping things very relaxed. At the same time, not pushing players too hard, and he himself is a very chilled-out character, which actually helps the entire squad."

Mohammed Azharuddin @azharflicks #ViratKohli #odi #T20 #captain @ImRo45 Rohit Sharma the new ODI and T20 captain of India has big shoes to fill after Virat Kohli. And he has true potential to lead the pack as he promised. Congratulations to the new skipper. #RohitSharma Rohit Sharma the new ODI and T20 captain of India has big shoes to fill after Virat Kohli. And he has true potential to lead the pack as he promised. Congratulations to the new skipper. #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #odi #T20 #captain @ImRo45

Also Read Article Continues below

Sharma started his stint as India's full-time white-ball captain on a positive note, winning all three matches in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. He will hope to carry on with the same momentum, with a T20I World Cup and an ODI World Cup scheduled in the next couple of years.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Is Rohit Sharma being made the ODI skipper the right decision? Yes No 20 votes so far