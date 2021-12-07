Duanne Olivier returns as Proteas announce 21-man squad for India vs South Africa Test series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced their 21-man squad for the upcoming three-Test series against India, which begins on Boxing Day in Centurion.

Led by senior opener Dean Elgar and his deputy Temba Bavuma, the squad has a mix of experience and youth. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Rassie van der Dussen will form the fulcrum of South Africa's batting lineup.

As expected, the South African team's strength will lie in their pace department. The formidable trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will be ably supported by Duanne Olivier. The right-arm express quick recently made himself available for selection after the end of the infamous Kolpak era.

Olivier was the highest wicket-taker in this year's CSA Four-Day Series with 28 wickets at an average of 11.14. Marco Jansen, who has played for Mumbai Indians in the past and was brilliant for South Africa 'A' in the recent series against India 'A', is also part of the squad. 30-year-old fast-medium bowler Sisanda Magala and 25-year-old left-handed batter Ryan Rickelton are the two debutants.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, in an official statement said:

“We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men, it’s been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies. We are confident in the team that we have selected and believe fully in backing the talent that we have unearthed and cultivated over the last couple of seasons and giving players the backing that they deserve when they have continuously done well over a significant period of time."

The first Test will be played between December 26-30 at SuperSport Park, followed by the second Test (January 3-7) at the iconic Wanderers. The third and final Test will be played at Newlands between January 11-15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce their squad soon as well.

South African squad for India Test series

Dan Cricket @DanCricket93 Rickelton and Olivier in the test squad.



SA CRICKET WILL BE GREAT AGAIN ❤️ Rickelton and Olivier in the test squad.SA CRICKET WILL BE GREAT AGAIN ❤️

Also Read Article Continues below

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Edited by Samya Majumdar