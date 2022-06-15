"Chahal showed form is temporary, class is permanent" - Aakash Chopra lauds leg-spinner's spell in 3rd India vs South Africa T20I

Aakash Chopra has lauded Yuzvendra Chahal for showing his class by bouncing back brilliantly after indifferent performances in the first two T20Is against South Africa.

Chahal returned figures of 3/20 in his four-over spell as Team India won the third T20I of the five-match series by 48 runs. The leg-spinner conceded 75 runs while picking up just one wicket in the 6.1 overs he bowled in the first two games.

While reflecting on India's bowling effort in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for the Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner, saying:

"Axar Patel dismissed Temba Bavuma. Bavuma is not your T20 gun, let's be honest. He is a good captain but he comes to bat in the powerplay overs in T20s, but he does not have the power play. After that, Chahal showed form is temporary, class is permanent."

The former Indian batter pointed out that the wily spinner accounted for three crucial dismissals. Chopra explained:

"He should have got a wicket in the first over itself, Rishabh Pant dropped a catch, but despite that, he picked up three wickets, actually big wickets. He dismissed Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen."

Both Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius were caught behind the wickets by Rishabh Pant. Heinrich Klaasen hit a delivery way outside off stump to Axar Patel at extra cover.

"Harshal Patel picked it up from where Chahal left it" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra was also appreciative of the spells bowled by Harshal Patel and Axar Patel. He elaborated:

"Harshal Patel picked it up from where Chahal left it. He took four wickets, Axar Patel also bowled well this time. Everything happened almost perfectly, that you score enough runs with the bat and then when you get to bowl, you bowl well with the new ball, if Bhuvi doesn't get a wicket there, then spinners come and pick up wickets."

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that the Indian bowlers kept the South African batters on a tight leash once they had gained the upper hand. Chopra stated:

"After that, you keep on tightening the noose, wickets kept on falling at regular intervals, that was the kind of game that we saw. It was Harshal Patel's first four-wicket haul, which is phenomenal. Yuzi Chahal took three wickets in a match after a long time. He is at his best when he is attacking."

Harshal finished with figures of 4/25 in 3.1 overs, his maiden four-wicket haul in T20I cricket. Axar, who gave Team India the initial breakthrough, also bounced back after a mauling in the first two games of the series.

