"You feel that the guy is a Grandmaster" - Aakash Chopra says Yuzvendra Chahal is the best T20 leg-spinner in the world

Aakash Chopra believes Yuzvendra Chahal is the best T20 leg-spinner in the world when it comes to bowling conventional leg-spinning deliveries.

Chahal, with 27 scalps, finished as the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded IPL 2022. He pipped fellow leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga to the Purple Cap by dismissing Hardik Pandya in the final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Chahal, saying:

"Yuzvendra Chahal is an amazing bowler. He bowls differently from everyone else, generally all leg-spinners doing well in T20s bowl more googlies and fewer leg-spinners and try to finish the ball within the three stumps. He (Chahal) varies his line so beautifully that you feel that the guy is a Grandmaster."

The former India batter highlighted the attributes a leg-spinner needs to possess to be successful. Chopra explained:

"A leg-spinner's story is that the ball should drift in the air, then dip slightly and then turn. If I stand on the leg stump, the ball should not come straight in the air but pitch outside the leg stump when I feel the ball will pitch in the stump line."

Aakash Chopra pointed out the line variations Chahal uses while bowling the leg-spinners, elaborating:

"If the ball pitches within the three stumps, it is in my arc and I can play a shot very easily but if it pitches outside the leg stump, it becomes difficult to play a shot. When he (Chahal) bowls on the stumps, he turns the ball a lot, so that you cannot hit him straight. Else he goes even further outside off stump."

Yuzvendra Chahal, who played chess at the junior level, is known for outsmarting the batters with his wily bowling. He is one of the few spinners who can hold their own while bowling at any stage of a T20 game, including in the powerplay and at the death.

"Only a bowler who has the confidence can bowl slow" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is part of the Indian squad for the T20I series against South Africa

Aakash Chopra also picked Chahal not resorting to faster deliveries when he gets hit as another plus point for the spinner. He observed:

"Secondly, he bowls the ball slower and only a bowler who has the confidence can bowl slow, that he will bowl ball slow and will not get hit, an odd six might be hit. Generally, a spinner becomes a fast bowler when he gets hit."

The reputed commentator concluded by placing Chahal on a high pedestal. Aakash Chopra stated:

"That is why, in my opinion, just for the leg-spin skills, Yuzvendra Chahal is the best T20 leg-spinner in the world. I have great regards for Rashid Khan, I say he is probably the best T20 bowler in the world but when you talk about only the leg spin, there is no better leg-spinner than Yuzi Chahal in the world when it comes to the T20 format."

Chahal, with 68 scalps, is the highest wicket-taker for Team India in T20I cricket. The 31-year-old will hope to carry his hot streak into international cricket in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

