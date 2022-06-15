"He has done everything a player can do" - Irfan Pathan on whether Harshal Patel will be part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Irfan Pathan believes Harshal Patel has done everything that was expected of him to earn a place in Team India's T20 World Cup squad.

Harshal registered figures of 4/25 in Tuesday's (June 14) third T20I between India and South Africa. His spell helped the Men In Blue bowl out the Proteas for 131 runs in pursuit of a 180-run target to register a convincing win.

During an interaction on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was asked whether Harshal will be a part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup. He replied:

"I think he has done everything that a bowler or a player can do to maximize his chances to play in the World Cup. Harshal Patel has been outstanding in last one year, whether he is playing for his franchise or whenever he is getting a chance to play for India."

While acknowledging that the Australian pitches might not suit Harshal's bowling, the former Indian all-rounder added that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer has given his best. Pathan observed:

"I understand playing in Australia, those pitches, you need extra pace, you need guys who can swing the ball around but Harshal has done everything what he could do to try to book his seat. Still a long way to go but he is on the right path."

Harshal has picked up 17 wickets in the 11 T20Is he has played for Team India. Although he has been expensive at times, he has held his own more often than not.

"He has been outstanding as far as variation is concerned" - Irfan Pathan on Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel flummoxes batters with his change of pace [P/C: BCCI]

Irfan Pathan was also asked about Harshal's abilities as a middle and death-over specialist. He responded:

"He has been outstanding as far as variation is concerned. His follow-through doesn't change when he bowls those slower deliveries and whenever he is bowling the seam-up deliveries. It's pretty much the same, so it doesn't give away too many telegrams while bowling those variations."

The cricketer-turned-commentator compared Harshal's skills to those of Dwayne Bravo. Pathan elaborated:

"The control he has, which is great. He is quite similar to Bravo when it comes to variations because sometimes when you go for runs with the slower ones as well, he doesn't change his pace, he just changes his line or length. That is why he has been very very successful. He is very sure about his ability."

Harshal Patel deceives the batters with his dipping slower deliveries. However, he is found wanting at times if the ball doesn't grip the surface. He will want to add more weapons to his arsenal to become a potent threat even on flat surfaces.

