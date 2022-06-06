"Khel, Tod!" - Speedster Umran Malik reveals ahead of IND vs SA 2022 T20Is how his mother has always supported him

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik grabbed eyeballs with his sensational performances in the IPL 2022 season. However, his first fan has been his mother, who has always motivated him to continue following his passion for bowling fast.

Malik revealed how he used to play in his house with a plastic ball and that the glass windows were always in danger of being broken. Despite that, his mother always pushed him to continue doing what he liked as she knew he was a special talent.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL #ipl2022 Umran Malik is surely one for the future Umran Malik is surely one for the future 🔥#IPL #ipl2022 https://t.co/sb7pMkPCAA

Speaking to The Indian Express, this is what Malik had to say about his mother:

“When I was young, I would play with a plastic ball at home and would get scolded for breaking glass windows. But even then, my mother would not stop me from playing and would say, ‘khel, tod!’ (Play, break!).”

Very happy that I have made my father proud: Umran Malik

Umran Malik's father has been selling fruits for a while as it has been their family business for years. However, the 22-year-old has revealed that he won't force his father to stop doing that even if he plays for India.

AnuragKetchup @anuragkechup This is Umran Malik's father. He still runs his Vegetable shop. When asked why he told "Itni tez gend fekta hai kya pata kitni durr chale jaaye aur game band pad jaaye, tab isi se kaam chalega na" This is Umran Malik's father. He still runs his Vegetable shop. When asked why he told "Itni tez gend fekta hai kya pata kitni durr chale jaaye aur game band pad jaaye, tab isi se kaam chalega na"😂😂😂 https://t.co/5ZkbQhSf3U

He explained how his father has always taught him to remain humble and not forget the conditions they have risen from, saying:

“My grandfather, father, and uncle have been working on it. It is not that if I am playing for India, my father will stop working. My father always tells me that we will remain where we have risen from. I come from an average family. I feel very happy that I have made my father proud.”

Malik's 22 wickets in 14 games in IPL 2022 have shown that if managed properly, he can be the X-factor India need to win ICC tournaments.

